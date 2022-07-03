Gunman in Texas kills 2, injuries 3 police
Haltom City Police said that the gunman took his own life on Saturday evening after the shooting in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The order comes days just after some doctors had resumed seeing patients after the overturning of the landmark legal ruling of Roe v. Wade.
A large explosion during the pyrotechnic part of the Michigan air show killed the 40-year-old driver of the “shockwave jet truck.”
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s defense chief told President Vladimir Putin that Moscow’s troops have captured Lysychansk, the last major Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk, state media reported. The move would give Russia a stronger grasp on its goal of controlling Ukraine’s entire Donbas, an important industrial region in the east. A Ukrainian defense official refuted Russia’s claim of “full control.”Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutUS Court Ruling Ma
Two civilians were killed, another was injured, and three officers were struck by gunfire Saturday night after a man with a rifle opened fire in Haltom City.
ABC News' Martha Raddatz joins "This Week" to talk about the top stories in politics following the Supreme Court’s rulings on Roe v. Wade, the “Remain in Mexico” policy and more.
Hill forcefully struck Darcy Swain with the palms of both hands early in the Test defeat.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday Ukraine had tried to strike military facilities on Belarusian territory three days ago, but all its missiles had been intercepted, the state-run Belta news agency reported. Lukashenko, who did not provide evidence for the claim, said Belarus did not want war with Ukraine, but would fight if its own territory was invaded.
Things are looking up for University of Missouri Ukrainian student Vlad Sazhen in his and the university's effort to help his girlfriend leave Ukraine and bring her here as an MU student.
IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 2 JULY 2022, 16:06 On 2 July, rescuers finished clearing the rubble at the site of the Amstor shopping centre in Kremenchuk after the Russian missile strike that killed 19 people.
“But unlike the previous administration, we do intend to respect the law,” the HHS secretary said.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. did plenty to earn the court its new reputation for partisanship and radical conservatism.
(Bloomberg) -- Commodities are careering into a second half that promises as much turmoil as the first, with the world facing an escalating energy crisis, copper plunging on Fed-fueled recession fears, and Russian President Vladimir Putin delivering a shock for Shell Plc.Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsJPMorgan’s Aronov Igno
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett will face many questions Sunday over Jayland Walker's shooting death by city police.
The Afghan policeman opened fire on us with his AK-47, emptying 26 bullets into the back of the car. Seven slammed into me, and at least as many into my colleague, Associated Press photographer Anja Niedringhaus. At the hospital, Dr. Abdul Majid Mangal said he would have to operate and tried to reassure me.
Ripa and Consuelos - who share sons Michael, 25, Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 21 - recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary
"President Zelenskyy," John Kirby said, "he gets to determine how victory is decided and when and on what terms."
CBS4's Joe Gorchow reports on how Miami Beach Police said there will be stepped-up patrols over the holiday weekend following a fatal shooting at a popular South Beach hotel.
A gunman killed two people and wounded three police officers and another resident in the Fort Worth area of Texas Saturday evening before turning a weapon on
After giving evidence to the January 6 committee, British documentary maker Alex Holder told BBC News he now has a security detail.