Gunman in Texas mall shooting identified but motive remains a mystery

Texas police on Sunday were investigating what motivated a 33-year-old gunman to kill at least eight people at a mall over the weekend, as President Joe Biden called for stricter gun laws.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Sunday confirmed the identity of the assailant in Saturday's shooting as Mauricio Garcia, a 33-year-old resident of Dallas, Texas.

Police said Garcia killed eight people and wounded at least seven on Saturday afternoon at Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, a northern suburb of Dallas, before he was killed by police.

Federal officials were looking into whether the gunman expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official cautioned the investigation is in its early stages.

Federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts they believe Garcia used and posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Garcia also had a patch on his chest when he was killed by police that read “RWDS,” an acronym for the phrase “Right Wing Death Squad,” which is popular among right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups, the official said.

The killings were the latest in at least 199 mass shootings that have occurred in the United States so far in 2023, according to the nonprofit group Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as any in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Biden renewed calls for the US Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, as well as to enact universal background checks and end immunity for gun manufacturers.

The president noted that Garcia had been wielding an AR-15 rifle and wearing tactical gear.

By Sunday evening, Texas law enforcement had not released any details about a possible motive, or the identities of the victims.

A local ABC News affiliate reported that investigators had found several handguns, long guns and ammunition inside Garcia's car at the scene of the shooting.

A family member identified one of the slain victims on social media as Christian LaCour, a security guard.

"We watched this sweet young boy turn into a very sweet gentleman," Kellie Smith wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, identifying LaCour as the brother of her daughter-in-law.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the devastation that our family feels."

Allen police said three wounded victims were hospitalised in a critical condition and at least three were hospitalised in a fair condition, including one at a children's hospital.

The assailant fatally shot eight people, including at least one child, before a police officer killed him, police said on Saturday.

A graphic 10-second video was circulating on Twitter on Saturday, showing several dead bodies slumped against a planter and white wall bearing the sign of retailer H&M. At least one of the victims, lifeless and bloody, appeared to be a young child.

