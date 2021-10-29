Gunman threatens kids at McDonald's, police say

Oct. 29—A Lower Yoder Township man was jailed for allegedly pulling a gun on two juveniles at a restaurant and threatening to "blow their heads off," authorities said.

West Hills Regional police charged Jonathan William Bragg, 19, of the 200 block of Goodman Lane, with one count of attempted aggravated assault. Police also charged him with two counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

According to a criminal complaint, Bragg walked into McDonald's on Plaza Drive in Lower Yoder Township on Oct. 17 and approached a table where two juveniles were sitting and told them he had a gun.

Bragg allegedly pulled a handgun from a backpack and when one of the juveniles stood up he placed it against her back, the complaint said.

The two juveniles went into the restroom and returned to their table. Bragg then came back to the table said, "ever had a gun shoved in their faces before?" — and that "he would blow their heads off," the complaint said.

The two juveniles left the restaurant and called for a ride home.

Bragg was arraigned on Sunday by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.