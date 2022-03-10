Gunman threatens to shoot 3-year-old Bronx boy, robs mother and steals family’s SUV to escape

A Bronx woman was robbed in the lobby of her apartment building by a gunman who threatened to shoot her 3-year-old son — and then used the family’s stolen SUV as a getaway vehicle, police said Thursday.

The mother and son were confronted by two crooks in the lobby of the family’s apartment building near Sedgwick Ave. and W. Kingsbridge Road about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, cops said.

The 35-year-old mother was leaving to take her son to school when they were accosted near the building’s mailboxes.

One of the crooks pulled a gun, pointed it at the mother’s chest and demanded her belongings — and then pointed the weapon at the child’s head.

The mother was robbed of her cash, keys and iPhone before the muggers took off in her Range Rover.

The SUV was found abandoned a short time later on Popham Ave. in Morris Heights, almost two miles away.

The two suspects, captured on surveillance video ditching the Range Rover, are still being sought.

Cops released the surveillance video Thursday and asked the public’s help identifying the suspects and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.