Gunman tries to shoot man after crash on Lamar, police say

A car crash led to frightening moments for a man and woman Sunday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the crash happened on Lamar Avenue near Pearson Road on October 23 around 1 p.m.

A woman in one car started recording the interaction between the man she was with and two other men involved in the crash, police said.

Those two men got angry when she refused to stop recording and started attacking her, police said.

The man she was with stepped in to help and one of the other two men stuck a gun into his stomach and pulled the trigger several times, according to police.

MPD said the gun malfunctioned and no shots were fired.

The two men took off in a gray Honda Accord with the Mississippi tag MHB3110 and in a white Dodge Charger with the Mississippi tag DAV3907, police said.

Memphis Police are now looking for those two men. Both are wanted for aggravated assault.

If you’ve seen these men or know where they may be, Memphis Police urged you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

