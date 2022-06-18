The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has identified the gunman and victim in a shooting at a DeBary IHOP on Friday evening.

Deputies are looking for Sammy McKnight, 31, of Palm Bay who may be in the Daytona Beach area.

Investigators also said 35-year-old James Shirley of DeBary passed away on the scene of Friday night’s shooting.

Deputies said the shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the IHOP on Dirksen Drive in DeBary.

Gunman & Victim identified in fatal shooting at DeBary IHOP

Investigators released images of McKnight’s car a light blue or gray 2007 Cadillac CTS with Florida tag LNI-T47.

Anyone who sees the suspect’s car is asked to call 911.

