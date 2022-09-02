Gunman walks up to North Texas police car and fires shotgun at officer’s head Friday

A person with shotgun walked up to a parked police car northeast of Dallas and fired a shotgun at an officer’s head early Friday. A second officer in the car fired back, wounding the gunman.

The two police officers in the small city of Sachse were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released. The gunman underwent surgery.

Sachse police did not release any information about possible motives for the attack. Sachse is about 60 miles from Fort Worth in Collin and Dallas counties.

The shooting occurred at about 12:05 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of Medpost Urgent Care, 7760 Texas 78 in Sachse.

The officers were sitting in a police vehicle at the scene of an unrelated call for service. While completing that work, the person approached the driver side of the car and fired through the window. The officer sitting in the driver side seat was struck in the head from the shotgun blast, Sachse police said.

The Texas Rangers were notified and responded to the scene. The Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.