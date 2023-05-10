Gunman warned clerk before fatal Detroit gas station shooting over $4: witness

The gunman who killed one person and wounded two in a Detroit gas station shooting last weekend warned the clerk he would shoot everyone in the store, a witness said.

The triple-shooting occurred at a Mobil station early Saturday morning after the suspect, Samuel Anthony McCray, 27, and the clerk started arguing over a failed electronic purchase. McCray allegedly tried to leave the station with less than $4 worth of items when the clerk locked the door.

Witness David Langston said McCray threatened to shoot everyone if the door wasn’t unlocked. He told the Detroit Free Press that he and his best friend, Gregory Kelly, begged McCray not to shoot and for the clerk to unlock the door before shots were fired.

Langston, Kelly and a 60-year-old male customer were all shot. Kelly was killed.

“He [the clerk] locked the door. We were like, let us up out of here, we don’t have anything to do with this,” Langston told Fox 2. “The guy [was] like, ‘If you don’t unlock this door, I’m gonna shoot everybody in here.’”

According to Langston, he pleaded with McCray to “please man don’t shoot us.”

“My friend [Kelly] said something like, ‘Man, he ain’t gonna shoot us, let us up out of here.’ And he started shooting,” Langston said.

After the shooting, the clerk unlocked the door and McCray fled the scene.

McCray was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearm and felony in possession, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

With News Wire Services