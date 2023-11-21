Gunman wounds 4, kills himself at Ohio Walmart, police say

A gunman opened fire at a southwestern Ohio Walmart on Monday night, wounding four people and then apparently killing himself, police said.

The man “walked into the Walmart in Beavercreek around 8:35 p.m. Monday and began firing a gun,” police said in a statement on social media.

The gunman died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and no responding officers fired their weapons, police said in the statement.

shooting Walmart Beavercreek Ohio (WDTN)

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released. The conditions of the four injured people were unknown, police said.

“We have no motive yet, no information on what he may have been thinking, or anything else,” Beavercreek Police Capt. Scott Molnar told reporters at the scene. “We’re still looking into it. It’s very, very early in the investigation.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the FBI and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene assisting, Molnar said.

Walmart said it was heartbroken. "This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene," a spokesperson said.

Beavercreek is a city of around 46,000 east of Dayton.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com