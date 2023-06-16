Gunman's prison release delayed

Jun. 16—HIGH POINT — The scheduled release from prison of a man convicted of pulling the trigger in the 1992 slaying of a High Point pizza delivery driver has been pushed back by more than a year and a half from what was announced last month.

German Jermaine Grace, who was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison 30 years ago, will be released April 7, 2025, the N.C. Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission announced Thursday. The commission said in May that he would be released this coming August.

Grace was 19 when he and four other young men were charged in the Dec. 9, 1992, slaying of Kevin Dean Hodgin, a 35-year-old Domino's Pizza delivery driver, during an armed robbery outside the Domino's store on Kirkwood Street. The other four assailants — including Shantu Jenkins, who was also sentenced to life in prison — have all been released.

Grace, now 49, was cleared for parole through the state's Mutual Agreement Parole Program, a scholastic and vocational program that prepares selected inmates for reentry into society. Jenkins was released through the same program two years ago.