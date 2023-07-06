Gunmanstillat-large in Union Station shooting in New Haven, mayor says; "There are too many guns in our country right now"

Jul. 6—Minton said the gunfire was reported around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday. He said a preliminary investigation revealed the victim and two others were involved in a dispute on the train. Minton said the dispute continued on the platform between tracks 12 and 14 where the shooting occurred.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the gunman and the second suspect remained at-large as of Thursday morning.

In a phone interview with Hearst Connecticut Media Group, Elicker said the gunman shot the victim at least three times.

"What appeared to have happened, based on the videos is that there was an altercation on the train and the individuals went onto the platform. And one individual shot the other individual at least three times," he said.

The fact the gunfire followed an argument is "a strong indicator that it's not random," the mayor said, adding that there is no risk to the public. "It certainly is an indication that there are too many guns in our country right now."

Metro-North Railroad service was temporarily suspended for about two hours in both directions between New Haven and West Haven, according to Minton.

"The investigation is active and ongoing, with no active threat to Metro-North riders or employees," Minton said.

In addition to MTA police, Minton said, Amtrak police, New Haven police and the Connecticut State Police responded to the scene.

The station sits across Union Avenue from the headquarters of the New Haven Police Department, a few blocks from the heart of downtown New Haven. The red brick building, constructed in the 1920s, serves millions of travelers annually, according to its website. The station is the terminus of Metro-North's New Haven Line. It also provides train service for Amtrak and CT Rail, the train service run by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.