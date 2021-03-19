Gunmen ambush police convoy near Mexico City, killing 13

  • Heavily armed state police officers drive into the area where more than a dozen law enforcement officers were killed after their convoy was ambushed by suspected drug traffickers, prompting a massive manhunt by the police, soldiers, Marines and the National Guard in Coatepec Harinas, Mexico state, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
  • Heavily armed soldiers drive into the area where more than a dozen law enforcement officers were killed after their convoy was ambushed by suspected drug traffickers, prompting a massive manhunt by the police, soldiers, Marines and the National Guard in Coatepec Harinas, Mexico state, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
  • Heavily armed security officers drive into the area where more than a dozen law enforcement officers were killed after their convoy was ambushed by suspected drug traffickers, prompting a massive manhunt by the police, Marines and the National Guard in Coatepec Harinas, Mexico state, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
1 / 3

Mexico Violence

Heavily armed state police officers drive into the area where more than a dozen law enforcement officers were killed after their convoy was ambushed by suspected drug traffickers, prompting a massive manhunt by the police, soldiers, Marines and the National Guard in Coatepec Harinas, Mexico state, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
·2 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gunmen apparently from a drug gang ambushed a police convoy Thursday in central Mexico. killing eight state police officers and five prosecution investigators in a hail of gunfire, authorities said.

The massacre of the 13 law enforcement officers in the State of Mexico was the country's single biggest slaying of law enforcement since October 2019, when cartel gunmen ambushed and killed 14 state police officers in the neighboring state of Michoacan.

The Thursday ambush sparked a huge search for the killers in a rural, gang-plagued area southwest of Mexico City, which is surrounded on three sides by Mexico State. The dead law enforcement officers worked for the state.

While Mexico State contains suburbs of the capital, it also includes lawless mountain and scrub lands like the one where the attack occurred.

Rodrigo Martínez Celis, the head of the state Public Safety Department, said soldiers, marines and National Guard troops were combing the area by land and from the air looking for the killers.

“The convoy was carrying out patrols in the region, precisely to fight the criminal groups that operate in the area,” Martínez Celis said. "This aggression is an attack on the Mexican government.

“We will respond with all force,” he added.

There was no immediate indication as to what gang or cartel the gunmen might have belonged to. Several operate in the area around Coatepec Harinas, where the attack occurred.

The town is near a hot springs resort known as Ixtapan de la Sal, which is popular among Mexico City residents as a weekend getaway. But it also relatively close to cities like Taxco, where authorities have reported activities by the Guerreros Unidos gang apparently allied with the Jalisco cartel and by the Arcelia gang, dominated by the Familia Michoacán crime organization.

The attack appears to present a challenge for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has pursued a strategy of not directly confronting drug cartels in an effort to avoid violence.

Recommended Stories

  • Secret misconduct records of 83,000 New York cops were made public over the objection of police unions

    Access to the records, one expert said, could help squash the "wandering-officer phenomenon."

  • 2 California police officers have been suspended over leaked group chat texts showing them mocking a homeless person, joking about beating up protesters, and suggesting shooting a suspect in the face

    Eureka Police Sgt. Rodrigo Reyna-Sanchez and Officer Mark Meftah were put on administrative leave after the texts were leaked this week.

  • Colombian police capture sister of Clan del Golfo leader Otoniel

    Colombian police have captured the sister of the leader of Clan del Golfo, the country's largest drug-trafficking group, with assistance from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, after a court in Florida requested her extradition, a senior official said on Thursday. Nini Johana Usuga, the sister of Clan del Golfo leader Dairo Antonio Usuga, who is known as Otoniel, was captured on Wednesday night in Sabaneta, a municipality close to Colombia's second city Medellin, General Jorge Luis Vargas, director of Colombia's police, told journalists.

  • Russia warns it will 'have to react' if Bosnia moves to join NATO

    Russia will react if Bosnia takes steps towards joining NATO because Moscow would perceive this as a hostile act, the Russian embassy in Bosnia said in a statement on Thursday. Bosnia has long proclaimed integration with NATO and the European Union as strategic goals.

  • Woman Who Falsely Claimed to Be Pete Davidson's Wife Arrested Inside His Home

    Michelle Mootreddy was reportedly taken into custody Thursday after entering Davidson's Staten Island residence. The comedian was not home at the time.

  • 2 Cousins Identified by Family as Victims in Southern California Fireworks Explosion

    Alex Paez, 38, and Ceasar Paez, 20, were killed after a large cache of fireworks ignited at a home in Ontario, Calif. Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe page set up by family

  • Denmark to limit the number of ‘non-Western' residents in poor neighbourhoods

    Denmark's centre-Left government plans to reduce the number of "non-Western" residents in housing areas across the country to 30 percent or less within ten years in the latest in a succession of tough proposals on immigration. The Social Democrats' proposed "Mixed neighbourhood" bill gives municipalities the right to set up "prevention areas" where they can refuse to rent to those who are not originally from Denmark, the EU or EEA or Switzerland. “For far too many years, we have closed our eyes to the development that was underway, and only acted when the integration problems became too great," Kaare Dybvad Bek, the country's interior minister, said in a statement explaining the move. Municipalities and housing organisations, he said, had in the past failed to intervene in time as large public housing areas entered "a negative spiral". The bill also gives municipalities the right to deny rent to the unemployed or those with criminal records. By denying non-European immigrants the right to public housing in some areas, the bill aims to engineer "a large-scale and targeted change in the current composition of residents in many of the country's public housing areas." To do this, it will also give municipalities the power to force private landlords with 20 or more apartments to rent to "non-Western" immigrants so that they can move to predominantly ethnic Danish areas. The government also plans to stop using the term "ghetto" introduced by the previous government to refer to housing areas with a large proportion of immigrants, which the bill describes as "stigmatising", replacing it with the terms "transformation area" and "parallel society". "The ghetto term is misleading," Mr Bek said. "I do not use it myself, and I think it overshadows the important work that needs to be done in public housing areas." The label is used to refer to areas with more than 1,000 people of which more than half are of non-Western origin, and which meet at least two of a list of four criteria: that more than 40% are unemployed; that more than 60 percent of 39-50 year olds do not have an upper secondary education; that crime rates are three times than average; and that residents have an average income 55% lower than in the surrounding region. Currently 15 Danish neighbourhoods currently are classed as "ghetto areas" and 25 others are deemed "at risk". Within 'ghetto' areas, some crimes carry double the legal penalty, and parents are compelled to send their children to kindergarten from the age of 1, among other measures. The 'ghetto' law has also led to controversial forced evictions from many of the areas, with some of the public housing areas then demolished. Even the parties left of the Social Democrats broadly supported the new policy, with Halime Oguz, housing spokesperson for the Socialist Left party, telling the Altinget website that she hoped that breaking up "parallel societies" would free immigrant Danes from "social control". It was an "excellent idea", she said, to empower municipalities to place immigrants in private rentals and called for new public housing areas to be built in "the areas where many rich people live today." On the right, Alex Ahrendtsen, housing spokesperson for the populist Danish People's Party complained about the decision to drop the ghetto term. "In the past, they're tried 'socially challenged housing areas'," he said. "Now they're trying with 'parallel society' and 'transformation areas'. We in the Danish People's Party will continue to call them 'ghetto-areas'."

  • With striking of Black juror, Floyd activists see racism

    A prospective juror who once lived in the neighborhood where George Floyd was arrested told the attorney for an ex-officer charged in Floyd's death that he had a personal reason for wanting to serve on the jury. “Because me, as a Black man, you see a lot of Black people get killed and no one’s held accountable for it, and you wonder why or what was the decisions,” Juror No. 76 said under questioning during jury selection in Derek Chauvin's murder trial. “We have a Black man who was probably in the best position to judge the case being excluded,” said Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and head of a community activism organization called Wayfinder Foundation.

  • CNN Reporter Hit With Anti-Asian Heckle Right Before Her Live Shot

    Amara Walker, a Korean-American correspondent for CNN, said a passerby hurled a racist insult at her right before she went live on “CNN Tonight” Wednesday to discuss the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans. “I would say about 10 minutes ago, someone driving by just shouted, ‘Virus,’ in our direction,” Walker told anchor Don Lemon, using the interaction as an example of racial harassment Asian Americans face. She was reporting from Atlanta, where a Tuesday shooting spree at three Asian massage parlors left eight dead, including six Asian women. Walker spoke to Asian community members about their experiences for the segment. Walker has been covering the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans for the network in recent weeks, producing packages on attacks while using her platform to tell her own story. Also Read: Vice President Kamala Harris to Asian Americans: 'We Stand With You' In October, the journalist described on-air three back-to-back racist encounters she had at an airport. The pinned tweet at the top of her Twitter profile also dates back to October. It read, “I hate that I have to say this. But I belong. We Asian Americans belong. I was born & raised in the U.S. I am as American as apple pie & I am as American as Korean barbecue. I am American. Please don’t question me about that fact. Ever.” Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, nearly 3,800 incidents of violence, discrimination or other forms of harassment were reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center that tracks hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. There were a total of 1,691 incidents reported in California, representing nearly 45% of all reported incidents. Of those who reported incidents, 68% identified as women. Read original story CNN Reporter Hit With Anti-Asian Heckle Right Before Her Live Shot At TheWrap

  • Houston mayor picks top commander as new police chief

    A top Houston police commander will take over leadership of the city's police department following the current chief's abrupt announcement that he will be leaving for a job in Florida. Mayor Sylvester Turner said Thursday that Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner will succeed police Chief Art Acevedo, who said this week he would be leaving America's fourth-largest city to become chief of the smaller Miami police department. Finner is set to take over the more than 3,500-officer force on April 5, according to a statement from the city.

  • Original 'Mighty Ducks' Actors Coming Back for Episode of Disney+ Revival

    Familiar faces from the classic 'Mighty Ducks' movies are set to return to the ice for a special reunion episode of the Disney+ revival series.

  • Mexico violence: Gunmen kill 13 in ambush on police convoy

    At least 13 officers died in the attack by a suspected criminal gang in the State of Mexico.

  • Manslaughter conviction of ex-Oklahoma officer overturned

    The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday overturned the manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison sentence of a former Oklahoma police officer based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. Former Tulsa officer Shannon James Kepler, 60, is a member of Creek Nation who was convicted of killing his daughter’s boyfriend in Tulsa on land within the historic reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

  • Mexico is about to legalize marijuana, which will put pressure on Biden to do the same | Opinion

    Mexico’s likely approval of a law legalizing marijuana — possibly next month — could make it the world’s most populated country to authorize cannabis for medical and recreational purposes. That would have a big impact on the United States.

  • A city outside Seattle just passed a 'no sit, no lie' ordinance for a 10-block swath of sidewalks aimed at homeless communities

    Councilmember Liz Vogeli voted no: "I don't think sitting and lying down is a crime, nor do I think that it is a good idea to create it as a crime."

  • UAE pulls planned summit with U.S., Israel and Arab states to protest Netanyahu electioneering

    The UAE suspended plans for a summit in Abu Dhabi with Israel, the U.S. and Arab states in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's attempts to use Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ) as a prop in his election campaign, U.S. sources briefed on the matter told me.Why it matters: This is the first big crisis between the UAE and Israel since the announcement of the normalization relations last August. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Emiratis are furious at Netanyahu for entangling them in domestic Israeli politics.Driving the news: Three weeks ago, Netanyahu spoke on the phone with MBZ and proposed holding a signing ceremony of the Israel-Sudan diplomatic relations agreement in Abu Dhabi.MBZ was open to this but wanted to bring the Biden administration on board. U.S. officials liked the idea and agreed to send a senior official to attend but stressed it wanted it only after the Israeli elections, sources familiar with the matter said.The plan was to do the summit in early April, right after the elections. But Netanyahu still wanted to visit Abu Dhabi before the elections. The Emiratis knew he was only looking for a photo-op but didn't want to create tensions and agreed to receive him. His visit last week was postponed because of a crisis between Israel and Jordan.Netanyahu continued pushing for a new date for the visit while mentioning the UAE in almost every campaign rally and interview. One of Netanyahu’s main talking points was that MBZ promised him to invest $10 billion in Israel.Between the lines: This was not completely inaccurate. The issue did come up between the two, and the UAE did announce it does want to invest in Israel, but Netanyahu presented it publicly as if MBZ’s motive was to give him political support. The Emiratis didn’t appreciate it.For the record: The last straw was an interview Netanyahu gave last Monday in which he claimed MBZ "volunteered" to invest $10 billion in Israel, according to U.S. sources familiar with the matter. Netanyahu even claimed MBZ told him he believes in his economic leadership.The Emiratis decided to retaliate. Their first response was a statement by Industry Minister Sultan Jaber that the investment in Israel was only in a very preliminary stage of being considered, and that any such investment will be economically motivated and not based on politics.The second response was to make it clear to Netanyahu in private and in public that he will not visit the UAE before the elections. UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash, who until several weeks ago was the minister of state for foreign affairs, tweeted that the UAE "will not be a part in any internal electioneering in Israel, now or ever."The third response was a decision to suspend the planned summit. The newspaper Yediot Ahronot first reported about the Emirati decision. Sources familiar with the issue told me the UAE notified the Biden administration that it was suspending the summit due to Netanyahu’s behavior.What's next: The summit will take place at some point but only after the political situation in Israel clears up, and when Netanyahu, if he stays in office, manages to assuage the Emirati anger, sources familiar with the issue say.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Border officers gave ‘vastly conflicting’ testimony in Huawei CFO extradition, lawyers allege

    A lawyer for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a Canadian court on Thursday that border agents who questioned her at the Vancouver airport were "untruthful" when they said they handed over Meng's phone passcodes to police by accident. Border officers also gave "vastly conflicting versions of key events," Meng’s legal team argued as her extradition hearing entered the last phase of arguments leading to a final hearing.

  • LeBron puts Lakers past Hornets 116-105 for 4th straight win

    LeBron James had 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers moved back into second place in the Western Conference on Thursday night with their fourth straight victory, 116-105 over the Charlotte Hornets. Dennis Schröder had 22 points and seven assists as the defending NBA champions moved past Phoenix and pulled 1 1/2 games behind the league-leading Utah Jazz with their sixth win in eight games. “We haven't really talked about it,” James said of the conference race.

  • EU envoys agree first China sanctions in three decades

    The European Union agreed on Wednesday to blacklist Chinese officials for human rights abuses, two diplomats said, the first sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square crackdown. EU ambassadors approved the travel bans and asset freezes on four Chinese individuals and one entity, whose names will not be made public until formal approval by EU foreign ministers on March 22, as part of a new and wider rights sanctions list. While the sanctions are mainly symbolic, the adoption marks a significant hardening in the EU's policy towards China, which Brussels long regarded as a benign trading partner but now views as a systematic abuser of basic rights and freedoms.

  • Mexico may reduce protection for the world's most endangered marine mammals, vaquita marina porpoises

    Mexico is considering reducing the area of protection for the world's most endangered marine mammal, the vaquita marina porpoise. Associated Press Mexico City bureau reporter Mark Stevenson joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss how a Chinese delicacy is contributing to the species' decline and why the Mexican government may go forward with the change.