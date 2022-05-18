Gunmen on dirt bikes and motorcycles shoot dead man driving on Bronx street

A gang of killers of dirt bikes and motorcycles gunned down a man driving on a Bronx street Wednesday afternoon, police sources said.

The victim was driving a black Chevrolet Trailblazer with a U-Haul flatbed trailer on E. 144th St. and Exterior St. in Mott Haven when he was ambushed near a self-storage facility next to the Major Deegan Expressway, sources said.

Four men — two riding dirt bikes, two on motorcycles — rolled up on the victim’s SUV at about 3:40 p.m., police sources said.

They opened fire, shooting him several times in the head, cops said.

Medics took the victim to Lincoln Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

Police found a gun on the scene, with all of the bullets in its magazine fired, sources said. It wasn’t clear if the gun belonged to one of the suspects or the vicitm.

Police were still looking for the suspects Wednesday evening. Cops have not yet released the victim’s identity.