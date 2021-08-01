Gunmen kill 2 at Hezbollah funeral south of Lebanese capital

SARAH EL DEEB
·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — At least two people were killed on Sunday south of the Lebanese capital when gunmen opened fire at the funeral of a Hezbollah commander who was killed in a revenge shooting a day earlier, the group said.

The Lebanese military said they deployed troops and armored vehicles in the coastal town of Khaldeh to contain the tension after heavy fire — including from rocket-propelled grenades — terrorized residents and brought traffic to a standstill. The gunmen remain at large.

The military warned it would fire at any source of fire or anyone carrying weapons on the main road. It said one of its soldiers was injured in the shooting.

In a statement, Hezbollah called the attack a “planned ambush” and called on the military and security forces to restore peace and swiftly arrest the perpetrators and bring them to trial.

The violence is rooted in a personal vendetta. Lebanese media reported that a man from one of the Sunni Arab tribes of Khaldeh opened fire during a wedding party at a club on Saturday night, killing Ali Chebli, a fighter in Hezbollah.

Chebli's killer was apprehended. His family explained the attack as revenge in a statement.

It accused Chebli of killing a 15-year-old relative of theirs in shooting a year earlier. The Sunni Arab tribe said in a statement that authorities never brought Chebli to justice because he was under the protection of the powerful Hezbollah group.

A Hezbollah official said gunmen ambushed Chebli's funeral procession when it reached the family home, firing at the mourners, killing his brother-in-law and a friend, and injuring others. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters. The official said the funeral was arranged by the family, not the party, indicating that it was not a formal funeral of the commander, who is also the owner of a shopping mall.

The army deployed to defuse the tensions and free the family, who had taken shelter in the house with the body.

Sectarian conflict in the area was sparked last year after a dispute over a Shiite religious banner that was hoisted in the area of the Sunni Arab tribes. Tensions often flare in the area.

