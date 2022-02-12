Gunmen kill 9 in road ambush in southern Philippine town

·1 min read

COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — Gunmen in the southern Philippines killed a Muslim rebel and eight of his companions in a road ambush Saturday that authorities said was apparently sparked by a land dispute.

Several attackers raked two SUVs with assault rifle fire in an early morning ambush in an isolated farming village in Guindulungan town in Maguindanao province, killing nine people and wounding three others who were on their way to a meeting to resolve a longstanding clan dispute, police and local officials said.

Many such disputes over land, money and politics have been settled violently in southern areas with weak law enforcement, a surfeit of large numbers of loose firearms and the presence of armed groups controlled by powerful clans and politicians.

In November 2009, the country's worst politically motivated massacre in the same province left at least 57 people dead, including more than 30 media workers. A court in 2019 found 49 people guilty, including members of an influential family.

One of those killed in Saturday's ambush was Peges Mamasainged, a member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the largest Muslim rebel group in the south of the predominantly Roman Catholic nation that signed a peace deal with the government in 2014. The rebels said his killing was apparently triggered by a clan dispute.

A part of the insurgent group, which has thousands of fighters, has returned to civilian life in exchange for livelihood packages from the government under the peace deal and efforts were continuing to fully demobilize other guerrillas. Former rebel leaders have become administrators of a larger and more powerful Muslim autonomy region but smaller and separate insurgent bands linked to the Islamic State group continue to pose a threat.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines activists ready for long battle to keep Marcos from power

    Petitioners seeking to bar Ferdinand Marcos Jr from the Philippines presidency said on Friday they were bent on keeping "autocratic figures" from power and would use all legal channels to stop the election frontrunner, including the Supreme Court. Complainants failed to convince the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to disqualify Marcos, 64, the son and namesake of the late Philippines dictator, on the grounds of his decades-old conviction for tax violations. Loretta Ann Rosales, a petitioner and one of thousands of victims of state brutality under the 1970s-1980s martial law of the elder Marcos, said opponents were ready to appeal to the highest court.

  • ‘The Fabulous Filipino Brothers’: Dante Basco on How His Return to the Philippines Helped Tell His Story

    To many, Dante Basco is known as Rufio in Steven Spielberg’s “Hook.” Reality TV fans will remember him on “Hell’s Kitchen,” but over the years he has turned his hand to producing, directing and writing. In “The Fabulous Filipino Brothers,” out now on-demand, he directs and stars, along with his brothers Derek Basco, Dionysio Basco, […]

  • Woj: Ex-Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye dealt to Los Angeles Clippers in 4-team deal

    The SMU product will now be playing for the Clippers for the rest of this season.

  • How Martha Stewart celebrates Super Bowl Sunday

    From wooden serving trays to 65-inch Samsung TVs, these are Martha Stewart's essentials to celebrating Super Bowl Sunday.

  • Mainland China to help overwhelmed Hong Kong with COVID fight

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China will help Hong Kong to cope with an expanding COVID-19 outbreak by providing testing, treatment and quarantine capacity, Chief Secretary John Lee said on Saturday, adding that there were no plans for a mainland-style lockdown for now. Hong Kong and mainland China are among few places in the world still aiming to suppress every COVID-19 outbreak, but the Omicron variant has proven tough to keep under control. Lee, Health Secretary Sophia Chan and Security Chief Chris Tang were part of a delegation who visited neighbouring Shenzhen on Friday and Saturday to discuss support measures with mainland Chinese officials.

  • Man who shot Monroe police officer gets 25 to 50 years in prison

    Monroe Police Cpl. Renae Peterson underwent numerous surgeries and spent 17 days in a coma before recovering. She remains on the force.

  • Try this healthful raspberry yogurt bark instead of Valentine's Day chocolates

    Today's recipe, which calls for chocolate chips and frozen berries, is quick and easy.

  • U.S. to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears

    U.S. officials say the State Department plans to announce early Saturday that all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave.

  • Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing federal guard

    A former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant and alleged member of the “boogaloo” extremist movement pleaded guilty Friday in the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in the San Francisco Bay Area amid large 2020 protests against police brutality. Steven Carrillo, 33, changed his plea to guilty to a federal murder charge in the killing of David Patrick Underwood and to the attempted murder of Underwood’s colleague after federal prosecutors last month agreed not to seek the death penalty.

  • Powerball drawing 2/9/22: No grand prize winners, jackpot for Wednesday up to $172 million

    Here's what the Powerball winning numbers were for the Feb. 9 drawing. The next drawing is Saturday.

  • A young Missouri hunter died in firearms incident this deer season; MDC urges gun safety

    The News-Leader requested the incident report from Missouri Department of Conservation, but there were few details.

  • NBA trade deadline: Warriors stay quiet as 2022 deadline passes

    While the 2022 trade deadline was headlined by blockbuster deals around the association, the Golden State Warriors stayed quiet.

  • India's Reliance plans to turn syngas into blue hydrogen

    India's Reliance Industries Ltd plans to produce blue hydrogen at a "competitive cost" of about $1.2-$1.5 per kg as it repurposes its $4-billion gasification assets, the conglomerate said in a presentation. Owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Reliance has in the past year unveiled plans to reduce its dependence on its mainstay oil-to-chemicals business and invested in clean energy projects to burnish its green credentials. Reliance will initially use syngas, produced by petcoke gasifies, to make blue hydrogen for it Jamnagar complex in western Gujarat state, until green hydrogen's cost comes down, it said in the presentation released late on Friday.

  • Blinken says Russian invasion of Ukraine could come at any time

    Russia has sent more forces to its border with Ukraine and could launch an invasion at any time, including during the Beijing Winter Olympics, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday. He said Washington was continuing to "draw down" its embassy in Ukraine and repeated a State Department call to American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately. "Simply put, we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border," Blinken told a news conference in the Australian city of Melbourne.

  • Bones found amid search in Utah mine for Susan Powell over 12 years after she went missing

    Many believe Susan Powell’s remains are hidden in a mine shaft in Utah. But out of hundreds of mines in the west desert, brothers Taylor and David Sparks have their eyes on a specific one.

  • Police: Ex-'American Idol' star took marijuana before crash

    Marijuana was involved in a deadly South Carolina crash in which a former “American Idol” contestant has been charged with driving under the influence, according to an arrest warrant. Caleb Kennedy, 17, ran over a man with his pickup truck Tuesday after driving up a residential driveway, authorities said. Kennedy told deputies after the crash that he had taken a “deep draw” from a vaping device and then felt its effects while driving, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.

  • Super Bowl grandma: Staunton woman travels to Los Angeles to watch grandson play for Rams

    Grace Rice has been a football fan most of her life, but the Staunton woman never dreamed she'd get to watch her own grandson play in the Super Bowl.

  • 'It's not safe': Ottawa residents say they've been accosted by 'Freedom Convoy'

    When Justin Romanov fled to Canada from Russia nearly a decade ago, he found a haven.

  • Draymond Green's reaction to Steph Curry crossing over Julius Randle

    Steph Curry had Julius Randle on skates and Draymond Green was loving it.

  • Russell Westbrook blames injury on not being used to sitting for long stretches

    Kyle Goon: Russell Westbrook said he felt discomfort in his back against Milwaukee, and adds that part of the issue is that he's not accustomed "to sitting down for long stretches". Source: Twitter @kylegoon What's the buzz on Twitter? Ryan Ward @ ...