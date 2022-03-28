Gunmen kill at least 19 people in illegal cockfighting pit in Mexico

Gunmen killed at least 19 people in an attack on an illegal cockfighting ring in western Mexico.

The shooting, in which 16 men and three women were killed, occurred in Las Tinajas in the state of Michoacán.

While a motive is yet to be established, several criminal gangs operate in the area, where attacks on gatherings of rival gangs have become more frequent, the BBC reported.

Gunmen across Mexico have attacked funerals, wakes, bars, and clubs as they try to eliminate as many members of rival gangs as possible.

All the victims in Las Tinajas were killed by gunfire, according to forensic experts. Several people were also injured.

Witnesses said the gunmen fired into the crowd before fleeing in a number of cars. In a recording shared on Twitter by local news outlet Red Michoacán, a number of gunshots can be heard.

🚨🚔 Así se escuchan las balaceras esta noche en las inmediaciones del municipio de Zinapécuaro, tras la masacre en palenque clandestino, que ha dejado esta noche al menos 19 muertos y varios lesionados en la localidad de Las Tinajas.#REDMichoacán pic.twitter.com/ZRSbxk0NGK — RedMichoacán (@RED_Michoacan) March 28, 2022

Soldiers have been tasked with taking down the attacking gang.

Several groups are fighting over Las Tinajas and the surrounding area. The criminal gangs smuggle stolen petrol and illegally tap the petrol pipes operated by the state-owned oil company.