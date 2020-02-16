Gunmen kill TV journalist in Somalia, say police

By Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Gunmen killed a TV and radio journalist in Somalia's Afgooye district on Sunday, police said.

Abdiwali Ali Hassan, 25, was shot several times and died on his way to hospital, Captain Abdikadir Osman, Afgooye's police commander, told Reuters.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the killing in the district which is 25km (15 miles) outside the capital Mogadishu.

The Somali Journalists Syndicate condemned the murder and called for a quick investigation.

"We call on the Somali Federal government and local authorities to ... bring the killers to justice,” said the syndicate's secretary general, Abdalle Ahmed Mumin.







