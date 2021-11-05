Gunmen Open Fire at Cancun Resort Popular With LGBTQ+ Travelers

Trudy Ring
·2 min read
Gunmen Open Fire at Cancun Resort Popular With LGBTQ+ Travelers
Gunmen Open Fire at Cancun Resort Popular With LGBTQ+ Travelers

LGBTQ+ guests are among those who had to take shelter after gunmen opened fire at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun resort in Mexico Thursday.

The “armed individuals” arrived at the luxury resort’s beach area shortly 3 p.m. and fatally shot “two men who are presumed to be drug dealers,” according to a police statement quoted by The Daily Beast. The police said no tourists were abducted or seriously injured, and that the shooters appeared to be from a rival gang of drug dealers. At least one suspect has been arrested; some reports say there was one shooter, with a machine gun, while others refer to multiple shooters.

Randle Roper of Vacaya, a company that organizes LGBTQ+ tours, was at the resort with a group of U.S. tourists. They were sheltering in place, he told the Beast.

Andrew Krop of Montana tweeted that his husband, Eric, had been on the beach and saw the men begin shooting. Eric “just ran,” eventually gathering safely with other guests in the lobby, Krop told the Beast.

Others tweeted throughout the ordeal from when they were first warned of an armed person in the area to when they were ushered back to their rooms.

Drug trafficking and related violence were long uncommon on the Cancun tourist strip, part of Mexico’s Riviera Maya and a popular destination for LGBTQ+ travelers, but gangs appear to be moving into the area.

“The closing of land borders because of COVID-19 — and the pressure from the U.S. to crack down on migrant caravans — have caused Mexico to divert thousands of troops to its southern border,” Mike Vigil, a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency official, told the Beast last week, after a fatal shooting at another resort. “The increased presence of security forces on the border with Central America has created a significant shift to Quintana Roo [the state where the Riviera Maya is located] using jet aircraft.”

A Hyatt spokesperson issued this statement to the Beast: “The safety and wellbeing of guests and colleagues is always a top priority. … We understand the hotel team immediately engaged local authorities who are on the scene investigating the situation. The hotel team is taking steps in an effort to ensure the safety of guests and colleagues, and further questions may be directed to local authorities.”

Karisma Hotels & Resorts, which runs the neighboring Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun, also released a statement, reports Los Angeles TV station KABC. “Our team at Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun is closely monitoring developments following a shooting that took place on the beach near the resort,” the statement said. “No guests or employees were harmed. As always, the safety and security of our guests are of our utmost concern. An investigation is currently underway and we are doing whatever we can to facilitate and support the work of local officials. Any questions about the incident should be directed to local authorities.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tourists Panic After Armed Gang Opens Fire at Upscale Cancun Resort

    Twitter/Mike SingtonA group of gunmen opened fire Thursday afternoon at a luxury seaside resort in Cancun packed with American vacationers, according to Mexican officials and eyewitnesses.The terrifying incident reportedly began shortly after 3 p.m., when armed men descended on the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun and began shooting. In a statement, police in Quintana Roo attributed the gunfire to “armed individuals” who “took the lives of two men who are presumed to be drug dealers,” and that no touri

  • Family outraged by racial makeup of jury in Arbery slaying

    Family members of Ahmaud Arbery expressed outrage Thursday over the racial makeup of the jury in the trial three white men accused of killing him.

  • UPDATE: Man arrested after shooting at vehicles at his Redding home

    Police at this time don't know why the man was shooting at his vehicles.

  • Two suspected gang members killed in beach shooting near Cancun resort in Mexico

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Two suspected drug gang members were shot dead on a beachfront near the Mexican resort of Cancun on Thursday, authorities said, in an apparent gangland slaying a couple of weeks after two tourists were killed in crossfire at another beach. The attorney general's office in the state of Quintana Roo said warring gangsters faced off on a beach in Bahia Petempich, Puerto Morelos, and two were killed, a few hours after reports of a shooting began circulating on social media. Police said earlier that a group of armed men carrying long guns was seen in the area of the Azul Beach hotel.

  • ‘Devastating’: Ahmaud Arbery’s family weighs in on almost entirely white jury

    Opening arguments are set to begin Friday in the trial of three white men accused of murdering the 25-year-old Black man People march demanding justice for Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, on 4 November. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters Opening arguments in the trial of the three white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are set for Friday, as members of Arbery’s family described the decision to impanel an almost entirely white jury as “devastating”. Gregory McMichael, 67, his 35-year-ol

  • Minneapolis rejects measure to overhaul police department

    Eighteen months after George Floyd's murder sparked calls for radical change in Minneapolis, voters rejected a proposal to replace the city police department with a Department of Public Safety.

  • SCOTUS conservatives take aim at New York gun law

    During arguments in a major firearms rights case on Wednesday, conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court appeared willing to strike down New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns in public."If the purpose of the Second Amendment is to allow people to protect themselves, that's implicated when you're in a high crime area, it's not implicated when you're out in the woods."Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts questioned the reasoning behind New York's practice of giving unrestricted licenses more freely in rural areas compared to densely populated centers like Manhattan."But how many muggings take place in the forest?"New York Solicitor General Barbara Underwood, who was defending the law, highlighted the need to regulate concealed guns to promote public safety, noting that the prospect of proliferating firearms in the New York City subway system "terrifies" a lot of people."I take your point that there is a different risk in the city, but there is also a different public safety consideration."But conservative Justice Samuel Alito suggested the law disadvantaged 'law-abiding' citizens."But the people are all these people with illegal guns, they are on the subway. They're walking around the streets. But the ordinary, hardworking, law-abiding people I mentioned, no, they can't be armed."The court's conservative judges, who hold a 6-3 majority, appeared more sympathetic to a pair of gun owners, joined by the New York affiliate of the NRA, who brought the challenge against the state's restrictions.The case could yield the most important gun rights ruling in more than a decade, potentially imperiling certain restrictions nationally.Survivors of gun violence, including David Hogg of the Parkland massacre, spoke outside the court."We are fighting for the right to not be shot."And former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head in 2011."Words once came easily. Today I struggle to speak, but I have not lost my voice!"Advocates for gun restrictions fear that the New York case could threaten other state and local measures such as "red flag" laws targeting the firearms of people deemed dangerous by the courts, expanded criminal background checks for gun buyers or restrictions on selling untraceable "ghost" guns.The Supreme Court's ruling is due by the end of June.

  • Occam.fi token $OCC to launch on SwissBorg app

    Occam.fi’s token $OCC will be listed for the very first time on the SwissBorg app, in a milestone development for the DeFi ecosystem.

  • McDonald's CEO under fire for comments he made after shootings

    The CEO of McDonald's Corp. is under fire for comments he made about the shootings of two youths in an email he sent to the city's mayor, in essence blaming the parents for the shootings. Chris Kempczinski wrote the email to Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the two had met at McDonald's headquarters in Chicago in April and after two Chicago youngsters — Jaslyn Adams, 7, and Adam Toledo, 13 — were shot to death, including Adams who was killed at a McDonald's drive-through, reports say.

  • 'McGarbage': McDonald's CEO blasted for 'racist' text blaming parents for Chicago shootings

    McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski is under fire for texting Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot that parents of kids killed in shootings "failed those kids."

  • Rockford man already in prison sentenced to another 95 years behind bars

    Tirino C. Jackson, a 41-year-old Rockford man already serving a 30-year prison sentence, will now serve an additional 95 years.

  • You Can Watch Biltmore Estate's Magical Tree Raising From Home Tonight

    Biltmore Estate’s annual Christmas at Biltmore celebration kicks off with a Christmas tree-raising event taking place tomorrow, November 3rd.

  • Woman leaving Whole Foods shot in face as gunman tries to take her car, Texas cops say

    The suspect was caught inside a nearby movie theater, police say.

  • California, again, leans on natural gas to shore up energy supplies

    (Reuters) -California on Thursday said it would increase the amount of natural gas stored at a Los Angeles-area facility that suffered a devastating leak six years ago, its latest loosening of environmental rules to shore up energy supplies. In a 4-0 vote, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved a plan to boost the capacity of SoCalGas' Aliso Canyon underground storage facility to 41 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas, it said in a statement. That is about 20% more than allowed previously, but less than the 68.6 bcf the CPUC considered in a rival proposal.

  • Sabotage could be behind tragedy on Baldwin movie set, lawyer says

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -A lawyer for the armorer who oversaw weapons used on the "Rust" movie set suggested on Wednesday that someone deliberately put a live round into the gun used by Alec Baldwin when he accidentally shot dead a cinematographer. Jason Bowles said his client, Hannah Gutierrez, had pulled ammunition from a box that she believed contained only dummy rounds that were incapable of firing. "We're afraid that could have been what happened here, that somebody intended to sabotage this set with a live round intentionally placed in a box of dummies," Bowles said on ABC television's "Good Morning America."

  • Teri Hatcher & James Denton Dish on Reuniting 9 Years After Desperate Housewives Ended

    Desperate Housewives alums Teri Hatcher & James Denton detailed their upcoming on-screen reunion during Daily Pop. Hear all about the new Hallmark film, A Kiss Before Christmas.

  • Why voters rejected plans to replace the Minneapolis Police Department – and what's next for policing reform

    Precincts around where George Floyd was killed voted in favor of disbanding the Minneapolis Police Department. Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesVoters in Minneapolis rejected a measure that would have transformed the city’s policing 18 months after the killing of George Floyd thrust the city into the forefront of the police reform debate. By a 56% to 44% margin, voters said “no” to a charter amendment that would have replaced the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety focus

  • Teenage robber receives 18-year prison sentence, followed by six years of probation

    Tim Landrum, the man Shantel Kinney conspired to rob and beat, limped from the courtroom, his face permanently contorted from the attack.

  • ‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Pays Over Asking for Dainty NYC Pied-à-Terre

    Not only is Penn Badgley’s serial killer character Joe making a change on the home front in season three of the Netflix thriller series “You,” moving from Los Angeles to an upscale Bay Area suburb with his wife Love and their newborn son Forty, but the actor’s also got himself a new house in real […]

  • Maryland man freed after serving nearly 17 years for murder he didn't commit

    David Morris, a Maryland man wrongly convicted for a 2004 murder, was released from prison Thursday after a judge exonerated him earlier this week. Morris,