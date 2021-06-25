Gunmen open fire on Houston police cruiser
The officer had just finished a traffic stop when multiple people began shooting at their cruiser from Haviland Park in southwest Houston.
The officer had just finished a traffic stop when multiple people began shooting at their cruiser from Haviland Park in southwest Houston.
A judge will sentence former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Friday for the murder of George Floyd. The prosecution asked for 30 years in prison. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what she expects the judge to do and the factors that could affect his sentence.
Rioters in Portland vandalized a police cruiser and pepper-sprayed an officer hours after a fatal law enforcement shooting in the city on Thursday.
This superhero ingredient deserves a spot in your skin-care lineup.
The Too Faced Sexy Eyes Rain or Shine 3-piece set combines one of the world's bestselling mascaras with a foolproof primer that keeps you fresh-faced for 24 hours.
The man said he was sitting in a car outside his home when another man approached with a gun.
The suspect "will be booked at the Alameda County Jail to include charges of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), felony evading, felony hit and run, and resisting arrest," CHP said.
Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Edge is set to be the first cruise ship to set sail from an American port with paying passengers in more than 15 months.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib addressed critics of the controversial critical race theory by claiming opposition to the teachings is “rooted in racism.”
If there’s one thing that Maria Sanchez learned about American politics in the 20 years since she came from Cuba, it’s that the people have a voice.
Dominic Cummings has used the storm surrounding Matt Hancock’s affair to launch fresh attacks on the Health Secretary, accusing his department of "negligently killing the most vulnerable". In new evidence published on the former Downing Street chief adviser’s blog on Friday, Whatsapp messages from Mr Cummings to Boris Johnson and his senior staff sent in early May last year alleged there were no plans to use testing to suppress infections in hospitals and care homes. It is the latest broadside i
The Health Secretary admitted breaching coronavirus social distancing rules when he embraced a aide Gina Coladangelo.
The "demonization" of transgender people has been "taken to a new extreme" as part of a "culture war," Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) said at an Axios event Thursday. Why it matters: In 2021, Republicans in at least 25 states have introduced a record 60-plus bills targeting transgender youth. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Torres said Congress needed to pass the Equality Act, which passed the House, to expand federal protections for LGBTQ people by prohi
Tracking anti-police protests and policies with a rise in violent crime.
ST. PETERSBURG — Days after launching a longshot bid to be St. Petersburg’s next mayor, Torry Nelson told the Tampa Bay Times that despite a troubled past and lack of political experience, he’s the best person to lead the city for the next four years. Nelson filed to run the day before last week’s qualifying deadline, and he’s campaigning on fighting gun violence and planting trees to beautify ...
Italian journalist reporting on missing toddler finds the boy
Here's how you make it feel 2021.
The rest of the state is not too far behind.
Some love plump peaches. Others wait all year for cherry season. And you can’t deny the appeal of fresh berries. But for many people, watermelon is the fruit that epitomizes summer. It’s a staple...
After more than a week of searching, a teen suspect was arrested for allegedly shooting the 62-year-old outside of Life Fit Personal Fitness Studio.
Protesters lit a fire outside a South Carolina police precinct and obstructed traffic Wednesday after a video showing the arrest of two brothers in a violent confrontation with officers drew attention online.