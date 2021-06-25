Gunmen open fire on Houston police cruiser

The Telegraph

Dominic Cummings has used the storm surrounding Matt Hancock’s affair to launch fresh attacks on the Health Secretary, accusing his department of "negligently killing the most vulnerable". In new evidence published on the former Downing Street chief adviser’s blog on Friday, Whatsapp messages from Mr Cummings to Boris Johnson and his senior staff sent in early May last year alleged there were no plans to use testing to suppress infections in hospitals and care homes. It is the latest broadside i