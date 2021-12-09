Gunmen open fire on off-duty cop in Washington Heights during attempted robbery: NYPD

A pair of gunmen shot at an off-duty cop during an attempted robbery in Washington Heights, police said Thursday.

The police officer was sitting in his personal vehicle near the corner of W. 154th St. and Macombs Place about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when two men approached the vehicle armed with guns, cops said.

Before the suspects said anything, the cop gunned his engine and pulled out of his parking spot in an attempt to evade the would-be muggers.

Both suspects opened fire at the officer, striking the car repeatedly, cops said.

The officer wasn’t harmed.

Although he had his NYPD-issued firearm with him, the cop did not shoot back, officials said.

The gunmen ran into the nearby Colonel Charles Young Triangle, where they jumped into a silver Nissan SUV driven by a third individual and fled the scene, cops said.

No arrests have been made. Cops on Thursday were scouring the area for surveillance footage that could help track the suspects down.