Gunmen posing as cops break down Texas man’s door in robbery, video shows

Texas police are asking for the public’s help after they say a group of robbers pretending to be Houston police officers broke into a sleeping man’s apartment, armed with rifles and handguns.

At around 12:30 a.m. on March 18, several people broke down a Houston resident’s door, home security camera footage shared by police showed.

The intruders, armed with rifles and guns, yelled “HPD” as they entered the home, the video showed.

The resident of the apartment was sleeping at the time and told police he heard someone attempting to kick down his door.

He grabbed his handgun and told police he “did not think that they were the police” and fired his gun several times, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division. The resident believed the suspects, who he said were men, were there to rob him.

Clad in black masks and dark clothing, the attempted robbers fired their guns, causing shots to go through the walls and into other apartments, police said in the release.

Police said the men then fled the area.

Houston officers ask those who have information regarding the aggravated robbery and home invasion to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.