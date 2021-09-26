Gunmen release 10 more Nigerian students after fresh ransom

CHINEDU ASADU
·2 min read

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen in Nigeria on Sunday freed 10 students abducted in the northwest Kaduna state after collecting a ransom, a school official told The Associated Press.

The Rev. John Hayab said the students were released on Sunday afternoon, nearly three months after they were seized by the gunmen in Kaduna. Their release comes about a week after 10 of their other schoolmates were also released.

Eleven of the 121 students of the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna are still being held, Hayab said, expressing frustration at the refusal of the gunmen to release all the students at once.

“If we have the power, we would have brought them,” he told AP when asked why the gunmen held back 11 students. “The bandits are the ones in control, we now have to play along softly and get our children back."

He was referring to the gunmen who have abducted at least 1,400 schoolchildren in Nigeria in the last year, according to the U.N. children’s agency.

“Our anger is not with the bandits as it is with the government, because we can’t have a government that is supposed to protect us and the bandits are having a field day. There is no day they have ever released one child for free,” the official added.

In the wake of increasing school attacks in the northwest and central parts of Nigeria, some governors have temporarily shut down schools and imposed phone blackouts in their states as they struggle to contain security challenges in Africa’s most populous state.

The first mass school abduction in Nigeria was carried out by the Boko Haram extremist group in 2014. But the West African nation has witnessed more than 10 other attacks on schools in the last year, a sudden spike that authorities have blamed on outnumbered security operatives in remote communities where the affected schools are mostly located.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, who rode to power in 2015 on a wave of goodwill after promising to end the country’s security challenges, has come under growing pressure over the security crisis, especially regarding the gunmen abducting schoolchildren and the Boko Haram extremists.

Security analysts have told the AP the gunmen and the extremists might be working together.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Son picks up girlfriend and stops for coffee with mom’s corpse in truck, TN cops say

    Police said he then took the body to a VA medical center in Nashville.

  • Michael Cohen advises Mary Trump on how to make her uncle's $100 million lawsuit backfire

    Michael Cohen suggested Donald Trump's lawsuit against Mary Trump could backfire if he is forced to give a deposition.

  • She Bought Her Dream Home. Then a 'Sovereign Citizen' Changed the Locks.

    The official-looking letters started arriving soon after Shanetta Little bought the cute Tudor house on Ivy Street in Newark, New Jersey. Bearing a golden seal, in aureate legalistic language, the documents claimed that an obscure 18th-century treaty gave the sender rights to claim her new house as his own. She dismissed the letters as a hoax. And so it was with surprise that Little found herself in her yard on Ivy Street on a June afternoon as a police SWAT team negotiated with a man who had br

  • 'Yes, I wept’: AOC explains why she cried over Iron Dome vote

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent a letter to her constituents Friday explaining why she wept during a House vote this week on a stand-alone provision to fund Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

  • DHS Whistleblower: Trump Team Wanted Us to Lie About Russia, the Border, and White Supremacy

    "They did not want the public to know that the Russians were supporting Trump," the whistleblower says

  • China's Xi warns of 'grim' Taiwan situation in letter to opposition

    The situation in the Taiwan Strait is "complex and grim", Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote in a congratulatory letter on Sunday to the newly elected leader of Taiwan's main opposition party, who has pledged to renew talks with Beijing. Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) elected as their leader on Saturday former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-opposition-partys-new-leader-pledges-renewed-talks-with-china-2021-09-25), who said he would rekindle stalled high-level contacts with China's ruling Communist Party. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military and political pressure to force the democratically ruled island to accept Chinese sovereignty, even though most Taiwanese have shown no interest in being governed by Beijing.

  • Donald Trump mocks his Republican foes by sending a bizarre meme of Liz Cheney and George W. Bush's faces morphed together

    The email to supporters was sent after former President Trump blasted his presidential predecessor for sponsoring a fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • It’s almost too late to honor my father and the ‘Ghost Army’

    At the tender age of 19, my father George Dramis found himself on the bluffs above Omaha Beach in the company of Gen. George Patton, Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, Gen. Omar Bradley, and Gen. Bernard Montgomery of the British Army, along with assorted brass from all branches of the military. He was a jeep driver and a radio operator, and it was sheer coincidence that he found himself elbow-to-elbow with the commanders of our Allied troops shortly after D-Day.

  • Donald Trump said that he did 'pretty much the opposite' of what Dr. Fauci advised during the COVID-19 pandemic

    In the interview with Real America's Voice, Trump also claimed that there were no issues with vaccine hesitancy during his presidency.

  • Border landowner’s 20,000-acre hunting grounds become human smugglers' paradise

    DEL RIO, Texas — Page Day is a professional outfitter who makes a living by hosting hunters on guided expeditions for deer and exotic animals on his family’s 20,000 acres of land just miles from the U.S.-Mexico border in south-central Texas.

  • The Marines Reluctantly Let a Sikh Officer Wear a Turban. He Says It's Not Enough.

    Almost every morning for five years, 1st Lt. Sukhbir Toor has pulled on the uniform of the U.S. Marine Corps. On Thursday, he also got to put on the turban of a faithful Sikh. It was a first for the Marine Corps, which almost never allows deviations from its hallowed image, and it was a long-awaited chance for the officer to combine two of the things he holds most dear. “I finally don’t have to pick which life I want to commit to, my faith or my country,” Toor, 26, said in an interview. “I can b

  • Judge orders Trump Organization response to NY attorney general subpoenas

    A New York judge ordered the Trump Organization to submit a report to the New York Attorney General Letitia James's office next week in response to longstanding subpoenas, according to a court order unsealed Friday.

  • Law Expert Wonders Why A Grand Jury Isn't Mulling Sedition Charges Against Steve Bannon

    Bannon boasted on his "War Room" podcast that he told Trump before the Jan. 6 insurrection: "You need to kill this administration in the crib."

  • Texas Gov. Abbott defends election audit when asked if it's 'just a terrible waste of taxpayer money' by Fox News' Chris Wallace

    Abbott defended the state's decision to audit 2020 election results at Trump's request as Chris Wallace questioned whether it is a "terrible waste" of tax dollars.

  • Under China pressure, Taiwan opposition choses new leader

    Taiwan’s main opposition Nationalist Party chose former leader Eric Chu as its new chairperson Saturday in an election overshadowed by increasing pressure from neighbor China. Four candidates, including incumbent chair Johnny Chiang, had competed for the leadership of the party that has advocated closer relations with Beijing.

  • India's Modi targets neighbors at UN, but not by name

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't directly mention Pakistan or China in his Saturday speech to the United Nations General Assembly, but the targets of his address were clear. “We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there, and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests,” he said in an apparent reference to Pakistan, wedged between Afghanistan and India. India has charged that the Taliban is Pakistan's “proxy terrorist” group and expressed concerns that Afghanistan could be used as a training ground for anti-India militant groups.

  • China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by Beijing

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in China on Saturday, ending her near three-year U.S. extradition fight, the same day two Canadians detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days returned home, potentially paving the way for improved ties between China and the two western allies. Meng https://www.reuters.com/business/huawei-heir-apparent-prepares-life-after-three-years-canada-court-battle-2021-09-24, the daughter of Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei, was allowed to go home after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors on Friday to end a bank fraud case against her. Two Canadians detained by Chinese authorities just days after Meng's arrest - Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor - were embraced on the tarmac by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after they landed in Calgary.

  • U.S. border agents briefly detain 14 Mexican soldiers in El Paso

    Fourteen Mexican soldiers were detained early Saturday morning for several hours by U.S. border agents after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, from Mexico's Ciudad Juarez, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)said. "Just after midnight today CBP officers working at the Bridge of the America's international crossing in El Paso noted two Mexican military vehicles crossing the boundary and entering the U.S.," the CBP told Reuters in an emailed statement.

  • It's time for Israel to remove the golden handcuffs

    Why Israel should reject U.S. military aid

  • Britain is doomed to a Winter of Discontent, warns Ukraine’s gas king

    Ukraine’s pipeline chief has a stark winter warning for Britain: the geopolitics of Europe’s escalating gas war with Russia are intractable, and the coming supply crunch is likely to force brutal demand destruction in industry and homes.