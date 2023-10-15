Gunmen rob 2 businesses on Chicago's NW Side: police

CHICAGO - Two businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side were robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

In each incident two male offenders entered the business and demanded money from the registers before fleeing.

At about 8:45 p.m., the offenders held up a business in the 3100 block of Lawrence Avenue in Albany Park. As the offenders fled, they stole a purse from someone inside the store.

Police say two masked robbers approached a Logan Square business in the 3000 block of West Fullerton Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. and demanded money.

One of the offenders hit a victim inside the business on the head with a handgun before fleeing with cash from the registers. The victim refused medical attention on scene.

Area Five detectives are investigating. Police did not specify if the two robberies were related.