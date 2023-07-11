Gunmen shoot family at Juárez gas station on violent 'Black Monday'

A family was gunned down at a Juárez gas station during a rash of violence that unofficially left a dozen people dead in what some dubbed "Black Monday" in the Mexican border city.

The family was riding in a Chrysler 300 on Monday afternoon when they reportedly tried to escape gunmen by pulling into a Pemex gas station next to the roundabout on Avenida Tecnologico and Kilometro 20 road on the southern edge of Juárez, according to local news reports.

Three men were killed, and a mother and a child were injured in the daytime shooting next to the busy thoroughfare. The driver was shot dead outside the car, and a passenger died in the vehicle, which had Chihuahua license plates.

Another passenger attempted to run to safety but was gunned down at the entrance of a nearby Auto Zone store, TV Azteca reported.

The Diario de Juárez identified one of the men killed as a U.S. citizen named Gabriel Piñon, but that information could not be immediately independently confirmed.

Other separate homicides on Monday included a woman's body found in an abandoned building, an afternoon shooting that killed a man in a mechanic's garage set up in the front of a home in colonia Satélite in eastern Juárez and the discovery of an "encobijado," or a body left wrapped in blankets, who reportedly appeared to have been tortured before being killed and dumped in the Terranova area in the southern edge of the city, El Heraldo de Juárez reported.

It was unknown if the killings were linked. Mexican authorities have said that most of the violence is tied to disputes between gangs and drug trafficking groups.

There have been about 25 homicides in Juárez this month, less than halfway into July with the yearly total at about 600, according to local news accounts. There were about 79 murders in June, a decrease from the 114 registered a month prior, El Heraldo reported.

The bloodshed took place as a ceaseless, record-setting heat wave that has been scorching the border region for 25 consecutive days of temperatures of 100 degrees or hotter.

