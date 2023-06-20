Gunmen slay 16-year-old boy less than a block away from his Brooklyn home

A 16-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound to the head in Brooklyn on Monday, cops said.

Two men wearing black “COVID masks” approached the teenage victim on Marcus Garvey Blvd. between Willoughby Ave. and Hart St. at 5:47 p.m. ET and fired three shots at point-blank range, according to police on the scene.

At least one of the bullets struck the victim in the head, and he crumpled onto the pavement, witnesses told the Daily News.

“I thought it was firecrackers,” said one man, who refused to give his name. “I looked across the street and his body was on the ground.”

Paramedics rushed the teen to Woodhull Hospital in Bedford-Stuyvesant, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

The shooters were spotted fleeing south, towards the Roosevelt Houses, according to police and witnesses.

A cousin of the victim said he was a good kid who loved his family, studied hard and didn’t deserve to be gunned down on the streets.

“He loves his mother, comes from a good family and did well in school. We’re destroyed,” Tyrone Gibbins, 38, told The News at Woodhull Hospital. “We don’t know who would do this.”

The victim lived inside a sprawling housing complex, called “The Courtyard” by locals, on Willoughby Ave. between Marcus Garvey Blvd. and Lewis Ave., less than a block away from where he was shot.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, cops said.