Gunmen steal $72,800 worth of jewelry in Diamond District heist

A pair of gunmen held up three people in Mahtattan’s Diamond District, taking nearly $73,000 in pricey necklaces and watches, police said Tuesday.

The three victims, two men and a woman, were leaving Avis Diamond LTD on W. 47th St. near Fifth Ave. when the thieves stopped them a few doors away at 7:50 p.m. on Monday, cops said.

One of the suspects pulled a gun and demanded the woman’s handbag, along with the rest of their stuff, police said.

The robbers made off with $72,800 worth of Rolex watches, gold jewelry, a diamond necklace and some cash, cops said. No arrests have been made.

Police are canvassing the area for surveillance footage that can help them identify the two crooks.

It was not immediately clear if the victims were employees of Avis Diamond LTD., but the jewelry company is also listed as a victim. Avis Diamond is on the 12th floor of a diamond exchange building that has dozens of diamond and gem brokers as tenants.

When reached, a worker at Avis said he didn’t know anything about the robbery. The store closed for business about an hour and a half before the victims left, the employee said.