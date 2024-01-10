Gunmen storm live TV show as Ecuador erupts in violence
Gunmen stormed a live TV show in Ecuador and demanded an end to the crackdown on gangs that began when the country's most wanted prisoner escaped.
Gunmen stormed a live TV show in Ecuador and demanded an end to the crackdown on gangs that began when the country's most wanted prisoner escaped.
The Pelicans enter Wednesday’s matchup with the Warriors as one of the NBA’s hottest teams — winners of 10 of 14 since the IST debacle and outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per 100 possessions.
Gasoline inventories rose last week, signaling lackluster demand even for this time of year.
Nick Saban is calling it a career.
One fan said their hair 'feels so much thicker' after using these collagen-packed tablets.
According to forecasters, another large storm system is expected to bring a second round of snow, wind and severe thunderstorms to much of the same swath of the country affected by Tuesday's pummeling.
'This beats the Dyson by every measure,' gushed a five-star fan.
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Following a proposed ban on using news publications and books to train AI chatbots in the UK, OpenAI submitted a plea to the House of Lords communications and digital committee.
Apple's Vision Pro headset is the company's biggest bet since it launched the Apple Watch in 2015. Can it find success in the AR/VR market?
xMEMS' Cypress will be a massive improvement for what MEMS drivers are capable of doing for wireless earbuds.
Are you ready for the first tennis grand slam of 2024?
Eyes are on the looming US consumer inflation report as expectations for rate cuts cool.
Vincent Goodwill talks about what Ja Morant’s future, what the Spoelstra contract extension really means and why Kevin Durant is frustrated.
The actress joins the nearly 67,000 Amazon shoppers who adore this Neutrogena moisturizer.
The 35-year-old addressed rumors about his frustration in Phoenix.
BMW Remote Valet is experimental tech using existing in-car hardware that'll let a remote operator park your car for you. We give it a try at CES 2024
An alarming number of adolescents are using diet pills, laxatives to lose weight.
The prequel to the popular "Ted" films, created by Seth MacFarlane, premieres on Peacock on Thursday.
After former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Christopher Kise refused to agree to the conditions laid out by Judge Arthur Engoron to allow Trump to speak in court during Thursday’s closing arguments in his financial fraud civil trial, Engoron says Trump will not be permitted to make remarks.
OpenAI rolled out a store for custom GPTs and a new small business ChatGPT subscription tier on Wednesday. The GPT Store gives developers and users alike the chance to share and profit from their custom versions of the viral chatbot.
'This magical potion also thickened my hair,' said one of the wonder-worker's 16,500+ five-star fans.