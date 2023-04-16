Gunmen storm Mexican resort, kill 7 people, including a child

Seven people were killed and an eighth was wounded when a group of gunmen attacked a resort in central Mexico.

The attackers stormed La Plaza resort in the city of Cortazar in Guanajuato state on Saturday afternoon.

A 7-year-old child, three men and three women were killed in the brazen attack, according to police in Cortazar. The person who was seriously wounded was not identified.

The suspects were not immediately apprehended. Police in Guanajuato said they were using a helicopter to speed up the search for the attackers.

Social media videos showed stunned vacationers in tears and hysterics after the assault.

“Heavily armed ‘sicarios’ arrived and this is what happened,” one man said over a video that showed dead bodies by a swimming pool.

After the massacre, the gunmen shot up a spa shop and took the security cameras before fleeing.

Guanajuato is a popular tourist destination, but it is also known as Mexico’s most violent state. Between January and September 2022, more than 2,400 people were murdered and another 3,000 disappeared in the state.

Violence is less common at Mexico’s many tourist resorts, but the ever-simmering cartel wars occasionally reach vacation destinations. Earlier this month, four people were found dead outside a beachside resort in Cancun.

During a two-week stretch in 2021, two people were killed in a cartel shootout in Tulum, and another two people were killed in a shootout at a different resort in Cancun.

With News Wire Services