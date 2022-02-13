Gunmen unleash over 70 shots at car, but wounded men inside survive, Texas cops say

Two men are wounded but alive after gunmen opened fire on them, letting loose more than 70 shots at the car they were sitting in, Texas police told news outlets.

Just before midnight on Saturday, Feb. 12, a deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the intersection of North Foster Road and Binz-Engleman Road — in San Antonio — to find a car riddled with bullet holes, KENS reported.

Two injured men were inside the vehicle, according to the TV station. One man had taken a bullet to the arm and another to the torso, while the other man had three gunshot wounds to the torso.

The men were taken to a hospital in critical condition but are considered stable, outlets reported.

Deputies say the shooting happened several blocks away, on Candlebrite Drive, WOAI reported. The car was registered to a home on Candlebrite, outside of which the torrent of gunfire had been unleashed, police told the outlet

Two suspects had been waiting near the home — one with an AR-15 and the other with a 9mm handgun — for the men in the car to show up, KSAT reported.

Shots rang out around 11:15 p.m., police told the outlet. The men were hit but sped away to the intersection where deputies later found them.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspects.

