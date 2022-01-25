Gunmen wanted after shots fired at pickup during rush hour in New Orleans, video shows

Police in New Orleans are looking for three gunmen who stopped their car in rush hour traffic and fired at a passing pickup truck, injuring one person, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 4:53 p.m. on Jan. 24 in the 3800 block of Elysian Fields Ave., according to the New Orleans Police Department.

It was caught on video.

“While in traffic, the vehicle stopped. At that time, three unknown subjects emerged from the vehicle and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle as it passed through traffic,” police said in a news release. “The victim was struck by gunfire. The suspects re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene.”

In the footage, the three gunmen appear to be shooting at a truck in the lane beside them behind their vehicle. The truck speeds up to bypass the gunmen and brakes hard, avoiding crashing into another vehicle up ahead. The three gunmen appear to shoot several more rounds at the stopped truck before ducking back into their vehicle and speeding away.

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, WWL reported. The victim’s condition is not known.

The shooting occurred close to several businesses and schools in the area.

“We need to do a better job at providing assistance to families that need help, but policing alone is not going to solve the problem.” Peter J. Hamilton, an attorney who works at a law firm near where the shooting took place, told WWL.

Police identified the suspects’ car as a red Honda Accord and asked anyone with additional information to contact the NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

McClatchy News reached out to the New Orleans Police Department for comment on the case and did not receive an immediate response.

