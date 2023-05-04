‘It’s gunna get 1000 times worse’: New encampments pop up days after Boston’s crackdown on tents

A new collection of tarps and makeshift structures have appeared in Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor days after the city’s zero-tolerance encampment resumed.

Boston 25 News observed more encampments on Wednesday than there were on Sunday night on the eve of the crackdown.

The city of Boston said it won’t be forcing people out who refuse despite rising issues with crime and sanitation within the tents.

Some longtime residents of the encampments told Boston 25 News that they are still struggling to find the right resources and a path forward

“There’s a lot of people that have housing that are still out here and a lot of people that need housing that don’t have it,” said one woman who didn’t want her name published.

Business leaders told Boston 25 News that they weren’t expecting to see any changes.

Gerry DiPierro, owner of DiPierro Construction, said he’s bracing for what he expects will be more encampments, more people and more problems heading into the summer months.

“I’m disgusted with the whole situation at this point,” said DiPierro. “I’m just done with all this.”

Boston 25 News reached out to the city of Boston for an updated comment on the progress of the encampment policy.

We’re still waiting to hear back.

The city distributed flyers in the area last week encouraging people to start making arrangements to move their belongings and vacate the area before the encampment protocol resumed.

A city spokesperson previously told Boston 25 News that the city chose not to enforce the removal of the tents this winter out of concern for people’s wellbeing.

“Individuals in the area are being asked to voluntarily remove their tent and are being encouraged to take advantage of the free shelter, substance use treatment, relocation, and storage options available to them,” said a previous statement from the city.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW