Gunna denied bail in RICO case, trial set for January 2023

Gunna was named in an indictment, along with Young Thug, accusing the rappers of running the YSL street gang in Atlanta under the guise of the YSL Record Label.

Gunna has been denied bail after being charged in a RICO case in connection with his record label, YSL Records. The Atlanta rapper’s trial is set to begin next January, according to Fox 5.

The “Pushing P” rapper was one of 28 people named in a sweeping indictment against YSL Records, including its founder, rapper Young Thug. Prosecutors state that Gunna, Young Thug, and others were engaging in criminal activity, using the label as a front for a street gang called Young Slime Life.

During an arraignment on Monday, Gunna, born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, was denied bond by a Fulton County judge. Gunna turned himself in on May 11 and was charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act or RICO Act, originally designed to make it easier to prosecute individuals who run large criminal organizations. Gunna pleaded not guilty at the arraignment.

According to prosecutors, Gunna was not only a “documented gang member,” but also “one of the bosses” who was in a “command position.” The judge stated that the reason he denied bond for Gunna is because of concerns of possible “danger to witnesses and other folks tied to this.”

Gunna’s trial is set for Jan. 9, 2023.

The Fulton County judge will decide whether or not Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, will be granted bond on June 2. The delay in the decision is due to the judge resolving an issue concerning a conflict of interest per Fox 5.

The rapper is being accused of RICO infractions as well as overseeing numerous criminal activities from 2012 when the YSL street gang was allegedly formed including murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, carjacking, and drug possession.

In addition, Young Thug is also accused of theft for receiving a stolen firearm in 2013, threatening to kill a Perimeter Mall employee in 2015, and possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and marijuana in 2017.

