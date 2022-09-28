Gunna’s lawyers claim new indictment ‘dismisses’ involvement in any ‘violent’ act

Atlanta rapper Gunna’s lawyers have filed their third motion for a bond hearing, this time claiming the new indictment from prosecutors presented ‘no evidence to support its claims of dangerousness and has dismissed the only serious over act’ that was initially presented during his first bond hearing.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, has been in jail since May 2022, after the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office indicted him and more than 25 other people, including rapper Young Thug, and members of Young Slime Life, or YSL.

In the motion for bond, Kitchens’ attorneys claim Fulton County prosecutors have not been able to produce one witness who has ‘actually made an accusation that kitchens has threatened anybody.’

The motion reads, “with the Court’s Order requiring the prosecution to reveal to the defense by September 23 any and all proffers or witness statements from gang members implicating Kitchens in any gang-related criminal conduct or threats to witnesses, the prosecution has now acknowledged that no actual information or documentation exists.”

It also mentions that a new indictment filed by prosecutors removes Kitchens’ named from the May 2018 allegation that originally claimed Kitchens and Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, were arrested during a traffic stop after four people in the car with Williams were armed with weapons, which included high capacity magazines and an AK-47 with a 30-round magazine.

According to the motion, in five other acts listed by prosecutors that date back to a Sept. 2017 traffic stop, Kitchens was only charged with violating the Georgia window tint statute. They say all other charges against Kitchens in that case were dismissed.

Kitchens’ attorneys believe that Kitchens should be granted a bond after the new indictment dismisses him to any connection to any of the violent acts mentioned.

During his second bond hearing in July, the judge cited concerns that Kitchens, might threaten or intimidate witnesses if he were to release him ahead of trial.

“None of the allegations made today, these so-called new allegations, are accurate,” Sadow told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden back in July.

Prosecutors allege that YSL is an Atlanta street gang that’s committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings throughout the city.

Kitchens, who is only charged with racketeering, is also accused of being a leader of another criminal street gang with ties to metro Atlanta.

Kitchens has a trial date scheduled for January 9, 2023.

