Gunna Sells Out Brooklyn’s Barclays Center In First Performance Since Jail Release: ‘Free Jeffery’

Gunna made his return to the stage on Saturday night. The “Fukumean” rapper gave his first live performance since being incarcerated for his involvement with YSL, a record label and gang, according to prosecutors.

Gunna performed hits from his fourth studio album, A Gift & A Curse, for the first time in front of a sold-out audience at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. It marked his first headlining performance in two years, according to Billboard. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 when it was released in July.

The stage was designed in reference to Ancient Greece and the Old Testament and featured a marble bust of the rapper himself. After opening acts from Flo Milli and DDG, the show opened with an interlude acting as a nod to his previous albums, which included artwork for DS4Ever, the album Gunna released before he went to jail.

The rapper performed tracks such as “South to West” and “Too Easy” with the help of a drummer and guitarist. The show also featured Gunna’s biggest hits from his latest album, “Rodeo Dr.” and “Fukumean,” the rapper’s highest-charting track after peaking at No. 4 on the Hot 100.

GUNNA PERFORMING “FUKUMEAN” FOR THE FIRST TIME ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/IMX0gjJemn — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 10, 2023

“I love the f*ck out of y’all, I swear to God,” he said. “This sh*t is crazy,” he told the crowd, according to Billboard.

The performance was titled “The Gift” as a reference to his latest album. A second and sold-out show, “The Curse,” will be held at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles later this month. Through the performance, Gunna gave back to those in need by partnering with PLUS1 and the nonprofit organization Goodr for The Gift. For every ticket sold, $1 was put toward The Goodr Foundation, which helps combat world hunger.

Some of the most memorable parts of Gunna’s comeback performance were his stance in favor of YSL. The show included a video interlude in which Gunna grapples with his situation after being indicted. The rapper performed several tracks made in collaboration with Young Thug, who is currently still incarcerated. This includes the tracks “Hot,” “Pushin P” and “Ski,” for which Gunna performed Young Thug’s verse. The words “Free Jeffrey” were projected onto the stage.

Gunna performs Young Thug's verse on "Hot" " FREE JEFFERY " pic.twitter.com/pa6q7qTOch — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) September 10, 2023

Gunna, Young Thug and 28 other members of YSL were charged in a 56-count RICO indictment in May 2022. Gunna pleaded guilty to one racketeering conspiracy charge last December. He received a four-year sentence and was released after entering an Alford plea.

“I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL,” Gunna said in a statement, according to Complex.

“An Alford plea, in my case, is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge,” he continued. “I love and cherish my association with YSL music and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that “gangs” and violence only lead to destruction.”