Should Gunnebo AB (publ) (STO:GUNN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Today we'll take a closer look at Gunnebo AB (publ) (STO:GUNN) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

Investors might not know much about Gunnebo's dividend prospects, even though it has been paying dividends for the last nine years and offers a 2.0% yield. A low yield is generally a turn-off, but if the prospects for earnings growth were strong, investors might be pleasantly surprised by the long-term results. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Gunnebo for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Click the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis

OM:GUNN Historical Dividend Yield, November 2nd 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Gunnebo paid out 35% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. This is a medium payout level that leaves enough capital in the business to fund opportunities that might arise, while also rewarding shareholders. Plus, there is room to increase the payout ratio over time.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. The company paid out 62% of its free cash flow, which is not bad per se, but does start to limit the amount of cash Gunnebo has available to meet other needs. It's positive to see that Gunnebo's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Is Gunnebo's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Gunnebo has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. Gunnebo is carrying net debt of 4.09 times its EBITDA, which is getting towards the upper limit of our comfort range on a dividend stock that the investor hopes will endure a wide range of economic circumstances.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. Net interest cover of 5.77 times its interest expense appears reasonable for Gunnebo, although we're conscious that even high interest cover doesn't make a company bulletproof.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Gunnebo's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility