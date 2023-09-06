He was gunned down two years ago. Sacramento PD renews calls to help find 24-year-old’s killer

The Sacramento Police Department is making a renewed appeal for the public’s help in solving a two-year-old homicide case that has gone cold.

Inimava Mabinton, 24, was killed Sept. 12, 2021, in a shooting.

At the time, officers responded to the 2700 block of Fruitridge Road and found two men who had suffered gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital where Mabinton succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived and at the time police didn’t release any suspect information to the public.

Now, the Police Department is looking for new leads.

“The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in solving the 2021 murder of Inimava Mabinton,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to cal the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.