Gunny lives forever: Warship commissioned in name of Marine hero from Oxnard

The former Marines who would follow their gunnery sergeant anywhere followed him Saturday to the San Diego Harbor two years after he died of prostate cancer.

Wearing caps that said, “John L. Canley,” some carrying canes and wiping away tears, the men watched as a massive warship named for the longtime Oxnard resident they knew as Gunny was commissioned into the Navy fleet.

James Bishop, an 18-year-old corporal when he served with Gunny, now 75 and living in Delaware, remembered how he and other Vietnam War veterans were snubbed or ignored after the war. He thought too of the 50 years it took for Canley to get the recognition his Marines knew he deserved.

“Vindication,” he said, standing with the other members of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marines at Naval Station North Island, just feet from the USS John L. Canley. “It’s just a way of recognizing what we did.”

In January 1968, outside of Hue City, they were outnumbered by enemy troops by the thousands. Rockets exploded around them. Lying face first in the mud, some of them didn’t want to move.

Canley, the Marine lifer who enlisted at 15 by using his older brother’s ID, stood tall in the road like he always did. He told them they had to go. Now.

“He knew if we stayed there, we were going to get picked off,” said Dan Heinz, who was an18-year-old private 1st class and didn’t know he was supposed to be scared. Like the others, he did what Gunny said.

Their captain was shot and evacuated, making Canley the company commander. He was the polar opposite of the military stereotype. He didn’t yell. He didn’t run. He didn't duck.

He owned quiet confidence. He probably wouldn’t like the attention that came with the speeches and the stories on Saturday, said Bill Purcell, then a 20-year-old lance corporal who now lives in Evergreen, Colorado. But he would like the appreciation and recognition of what he and his men did together.

“There’s not a Marine in the 1-1 that wouldn’t walk on water for him,” Purcell said.

After the battle, Canley was given the Navy Cross for his heroism. His men knew he deserved more. After a 13-year campaign led by company member John Ligato, Canley received the military’s highest award, the Medal of Honor, from President Donald Trump in a White House ceremony in 2018. His men were there. They yelled “Oorah.”

He was the first living Black Marine to receive the award. He was also the second Alpha Company Marine to be given the Medal of Honor for heroism in Hue, joining Sgt. Alfredo Gonzalez who died in one of the battles.

Two years after the award, the secretary of Navy announced a ship would be built in Gunny's name. About the same time, Canley’s cancer re-emerged and spread across his body. He left Oxnard and moved to his daughter’s home in Bend, Oregon. He died May 11, 2022. He was 84.

Canley talked to family and friends about the ship being built often, telling his younger brother, Lawrence, he had to come to see it when it was done.

He and Patricia Sargent, his daughter, watched as their initials were engraved on the ship. Knowing he wouldn’t make it to the commissioning, he told her she needed to give each crew member his Honor of Medal coin. He saw it as another chance to pass on the lessons learned in the three combat tours he volunteered for in Vietnam and 28 years with the Marines. He retired as a sergeant major.

He believed courage is sometimes misunderstood. It comes not from an individual but from knowing the person standing next to you is as prepared as you are, will make the right decision and can be trusted with your life.

Under those terms, having courage when lives are on the line isn’t as overwhelming. Sargent delivered her father’s message from a ceremony podium Saturday, standing next to her daughter, Viktoria.

“My father understood that greatness is not achieved by the individual,” she said. "This ship will achieve greatness but it will only do that by the courageous acts of the many."

Canley stood 6 foot 2. To his Marines, he seemed a giant. They had similar reactions to the USS John L. Canley It is 785 feet long with the third largest flight deck in the Navy fleet, able to serve as a landing strip for four large helicopters at the same time.

It will carry a civilian crew of 49 people and 145 sailors with the ability to house far more military personnel in special operations missions.

To Ligato, the Alpha Company Marine who is writing a book about Gunny, the ship is the answer to the famous line in the movie, “Jaws.”

“The guy says you’re gonna need a bigger boat,” he said, then thinking of his friend, Canley. “His warrior spirit is on that ship. That ship is going to kick some (butt).”

Bringing a ship to life

The USS John L. Canley is an expeditionary sea base that can deploy troops, embark on special missions, protect against piracy, help detect explosive mines and be used on relief missions after earthquakes or other disasters. It is set to be deployed this summer, likely in the western Pacific.

The ceremony Saturday brought the ship to life. At its culmination, crew members ran aboard and stood in a line that spanned its decks.

The event showed the legend of Gunny has reached the highest of offices in the nation. Speakers on Saturday included Carlos Del Toro, secretary of the U.S. Navy. He talked about how Canley never ducked in the face of enemy fire.

“Sgt. Maj. John Canley’s philosophy was if today is my day, then come get me,” Del Toro said.

Retired Gen. Joseph Dunford, former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, remembered his conversations with Canley about the Medal of Honor.

“He was pretty economical in terms of words,” Dunford said with a smile, explaining Gunny’s focus was always on the men, remembering his message about the crew of the USS John L. Canley. “He turned to Capt. (Thomas) Mays and simply said, ‘Take care of the troops.’”

His two survivng siblings were there too, Annie Davis of Oxnard and Lawrence Canley who lives in Tacoma, Washington, and is in remission from cancer. After the ceremony, Lawrence remembered his Marine brother was his hero and would always bring him gifts back from Vietnam.

The Alpha Company Marines who served with Canley sat in the second row and talked about how he fought for them to get the battle honors they deserved. Even after he retired from the Marines, he was always there when he was needed.

When Terry Strassburg’s wife died of cancer on Feb. 7, 2011, Canley knew. He called Strassburg, a lance corporal in Alpha Company, the same day.

“He was a great man,” Strassburg said.

Outside of Hue, you could hear his feet as he sloshed through the mud and enemy fire. The soldiers would be protecting themselves and would hear his footsteps.

“Here would come those big feet,” remembered Larry Lewis, 75, of Chatanooga, Tennessee. “He’d say, ‘Are you OK, Marine?’”

They could feel his presence Saturday. So could Carlos Ruiz, the highest enlisted person in the U.S. Marine Corps serving as its sergeant major. He focused on the ship and Gunny's legacy.

“John Canley gets to live forever,” Ruiz said.

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com or 805-437-0255.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard's heroic Gunny lives on via Navy warship commissioning