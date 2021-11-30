Gunpoint carjacking at Cromwell gas station

A robber stole a car at gunpoint Monday night at a Cromwell gas station, police say.

No one was injured during the carjacking, which happened about 9:20 p.m. at the Cumberland Farms, 38 Berlin Road, they say.

The victim told police a vehicle pulled up behind their car at the gas station, and someone got out and approached. The person then pulled a gun and stole the person’s car, a blue, 2018 Audi A4.

Police are looking for the stolen car, which has Connecticut license plates, BC6 8105. Anyone with information about the car or the carjacking is asked to call police at 860-635-2256.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.