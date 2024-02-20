Gunpoint Gucci store robbery in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for three suspects who robbed a Gucci store at gunpoint in Manhattan on Monday.
The NYPD is searching for three suspects who robbed a Gucci store at gunpoint in Manhattan on Monday.
Tyron Smith, the longest-tenured player in Dallas, has been battling injuries consistently over the past several seasons.
Only Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer has won more games than Geno Auriemma, though she's only six wins ahead of him.
The Lerner family is keeping control of the Washington Nationals after all.
The Wild scored six goals in less than six minutes on Monday in the fastest stretch of its kind in the NHL since 1999.
We hold these truths to be self-evident: Everyone deserves an amazing deal on a computer, including $600 off one gaming machine.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. In a New York Times piece late last year, the Gray Lady broke down how the current boom in AI came to be -- highlighting many of the usual suspects like Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Larry Page.
Women also needed less time to achieve the same or greater benefits from a workout as men.
A big Jordan Spieth misfire and an even bigger Hideki Matsuyama win — along with a quick Tiger Woods appearance — highlight the golf stories of the week.
Mike Trout knows owner Arte Moreno isn't big on spending money and will probably say no to signing bigger-name free agents.
The biggest news stories this morning: The best VR headsets, Epic plans to launch its own iOS storefront in the EU this year, Microsoft should exit the console business.
The best under-$25 deals — from a $3 jade roller to a best-in-class concealer and more.
Texas recently passed New York in finance employment among states, highlighting a shift by the banking industry that is decades in the making.
Sunday's forecast is miserable.
Even Martha Washington would be buying in bulk right now.
Last Monday, I discovered Walter the Producer, a Boston-based indie musician. Deep-pocketed artists have always had a leg up on independent musicians when it comes to promotion. This dynamic is what inspired the founders of Groover.
Take your pout from chapped to enchanting as winter wanes. Bonus: It contains a wrinkle-reducer, too.
Whether you struggle with hard-to-hear dialogue or want more room-filling audio, here's your fix — and it's on mega-sale.
"When are we going to fix these gun laws?"
As an enterprise communications platform, Slack has become a de facto storage repository for institutional knowledge, but getting at that information has been challenging with conventional search tools. Today Slack introduced a couple of new features designed to make that information more accessible, including a new AI-fueled search tool and the ability to summarize information inside channels. Noah Weiss, the chief product officer at Slack, says the platform naturally gathers corporate information in an informal and unstructured way.
DuckDuckGo is introducing end-to-end encrypted syncing and backups across devices.