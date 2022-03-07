Gunpoint robbery in Ellington: Getaway car had black wheel rims, troopers say

State police say they are looking for three armed robbers and a car with black wheel rims after a weekend holdup at an Ellington convenience store.

There were no reports of injuries during the robbery at the Valero gas station, 1 Main St., about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Two male robbers came into the store while one waited outside with a silver or gray four-door car, possibly an Infiniti, with distinctive black wheel rims, state police say.

The robbers in the store held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding money, police say.

Both of the robbers who came into the store were wearing tan jackets and blue jeans. One was wearing a hood, a black neck gator, a gray knit cap with a white hood over it, and possibly eyeglasses, state police say. He was about 5 foot 8 and 200 pounds.

The second robber was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt under his jacket and tan work boots, police say. He was about 5 foot 10 and 180 pounds.

Police don’t have a description of the third person, but the getaway car lacked the traditional silver rims.

Anyone with information about the robbers or the car is asked to contact Det. Christopher Sackett at the Eastern District Major Crime Squad at the Troop C barracks in Tolland at 860-896-3272 or Christopher.sackett@ct.gov.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.