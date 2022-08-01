At gunpoint, wounded man tries to force woman to drive to Fort Worth hospital: police

A man with a stab wound tried in west Fort Worth on Saturday night to force at gunpoint a woman to drive him to a hospital, police said.

Robert Rodriguez, 36, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery. He took the woman’s phone, police said.

Rodriguez was taken in an ambulance from the 4600 block of West Freeway to a hospital, where he tried to get himself released without being seen, police said.

The victim returned to a location on Hulen Street as officers were investigating and told them that a man matching Rodriguez’s description got into her car at another location and tried to force her to drive him to a hospital. The man got out of the car at Hulen and South Freeway.

Officers found Rodriguez had two phones on him at the hospital, police said.