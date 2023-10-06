Guns, $70,000 in cash and 395 pounds of marijuana found at Elk Grove homes, police say

Detectives arrested three people Wednesday after serving search warrants at two Elk Grove homes where authorities found two unregistered guns, more than $70,000 in cash and 395 pounds of marijuana, police said.

Those arrested face various charges including child endangerment after the detectives found one home “inundated with piles of marijuana,” the Elk Grove Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post.

On Wednesday morning, the Police Department’s special investigations unit served the search warrants at the homes on Tagus Way and Wagoner Way, according to the post. The homes are a few blocks from each other in a residential neighborhood just south of Whitelock Parkway.

Police said the search warrants were the result of a monthlong investigation into two houses. Three adults were arrested at the homes. The charges they face include child endangerment, resisting arrest, possessing marijuana for sale, violating probation and possession of unregistered firearms.

Only one of the three arrested, a 36-year-old woman, was listed in custody Thursday evening in the Sacramento County Main Jail. She faces a felony child endangerment charge and a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana for sale. Jail records show she is scheduled to appear for her arraignment Friday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court.

Police said the detectives found piles of marijuana in one of the homes — including in a playroom — where two children younger than 8 years old live.