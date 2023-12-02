Guns being given new life at Church of Epiphany in Euclid

Dec. 2—Church of the Epiphany is no stranger to guns.

While that might surprise people, the reason for its familiarity is that every year the Euclid church takes donated guns and destroys them on site. Now, those guns that were donated are having a second chance at life in the form of artwork and garden tools.

Starting Dec. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m., visitors can take in the sight of reforged guns and consider the impact that those guns potentially could have.

The Rev. Rosalind Hughes of the Church of the Epiphany, 21000 Lakeshore Blvd., says that she's holding the art exhibition for a second time as a way to remind the community what's done with the donated guns that came earlier in the year.

She says the transformation of a weapon into artwork, or tools, is symbolic of what she is trying to achieve in reducing the number of unwanted guns in people's houses.

"We had our surrender event in June where we invited people to turn in their unwanted guns that they would like dismantled and destroyed," Hughes said. "But because we are more about creation than destruction, what we do with the pieces and parts is turn them into garden tools, that's the garden aspect, or artwork and jewelry which we call guns to grace."

Hughes says that she hopes the public can see the artwork within the triggers and springs that she has been twisted, manipulated, hammered, and fired. Using her home forge, she takes the guns that were disassembled during gun donation drive and turns them into necklaces and words that bring positive messages.

"The wall art tends to be those pieces that don't lend themselves to being reshaped," Hughes said. "What we do is we put those pieces together to make word art. We find pieces that make the word 'Peace' for example or 'Love' or 'Mercy' or they get turned into things like crosses."

Hughes said that she wants the art exhibition to be the next step in her process of reducing unwanted guns. She hopes that seeing guns being used in a peaceful way can bring peace of mind for those that are dealing with the effects of gun violence.

"The art exhibition is kind of the next step in sowing the seeds of hope," Hughes said. "it's saying there is a different way. There is a different way that we can view these things and there is a different way that we can be a community together.

"And the hope is that it will encourage and inspire people that are concerned about gun violence."

All the artworks will be for sale by donation, meaning that people can pay what they feel is the value of the artwork. The proceeds will go to fund next summer's gun donation drive.