Guns, cash and over $34,000 in drugs found after traffic stop in Gulfport

A Mississippi Coast man arrested in a traffic stop Monday was charged with various drug trafficking offenses after authorities seized marijuana, cocaine and other drugs valued over $34,000 in his car and at properties he owned., according to a release from Gulfport police.

Members of the Gulfport police anti-crime unit arrested Mark Anthony Oatis, 46, shortly after stopping him for speeding with an unrestrained infant in his car around 1:50 p.m. on Pass Road near 8th Avenue in Gulfport.

After the stop, the release said, police smelled marijuana and searched Oatis’ car, resulting in the seizure of over 148 grams of methamphetamine, 473 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, eight grams of powder cocaine, 26 grams of crack cocaine and 65 grams of marijuana. The drugs in the car, police said, had been individually wrapped for sale.

Gulfport and Biloxi police officers seized over $34,000 in drugs along with cash and guns following a Nov. 6, 2023, traffic stop that resulted in a search of a car and homes.

After the stop, Gulfport and Biloxi police worked together to search properties Oatis owned, resulting in the additional seizure of $20,000 in cash, 9 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, 4 pounds of marijuana and an AR-15 assault rifle.

Police arrested Oatis on charges of trafficking methamphetamines and synthetic cannabinoids, possession with intent to distribute powder and crack cocaine and marijuana, along with an additional charge of possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.

Justice Court Judge Nick Patano set the bond.

Before his arrest Monday, Oatis had been in and out of the Harrison County jail on various offenses. He had also been previously convicted of a residential burglary in Gulfport, the records show.

Oatis remained jailed Tuesday.

The case remains under investigation.