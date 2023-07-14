Guns and cash recovered after teens arrested in Seattle

Two teens were arrested Wednesday, after reports of car prowlers, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of car prowlers when the officers saw a car driving fast in the area.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on the car near the intersection of Denny Way and Stewart Street.

Once the officer determined the 16-year-old driver didn’t have a valid driver’s license, he was asked to step out of the car.

An officer spotted a gun under the driver’s seat. The driver was arrested for unlawful possession of the gun.

The teen passenger was asked to step out of the car, where officers found a loaded gun in the 15-year-old’s waistband.

He was also arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Both teens were booked into the King County Child and Family Justice Center.

After a search warrant, the car was searched and officers found nearly $4,000 in cash and additional firearm accessories.













Early Wednesday morning, a patrol officer observed a car traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed from an area where reports of a suspicious vehicle was car-prowling.

Just before 1:00 a.m., the officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Denny Way and Stewart Street and contacted the driver of the vehicle. The 16-year-old male did not have a valid driver’s license.

When police asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, a firearm was spotted under the driver’s seat. Officers placed the juvenile under arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Due to the easily accessible firearm in the vehicle, the male passenger was asked to step out of the vehicle and searched for weapons. Police recovered a loaded firearm from the 15-year-old male suspect’s waistband. He was also arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Both juvenile suspects were booked into the King County Child and Family Justice Center.

Police impounded the vehicle and obtained a search warrant to recover the firearm and other items from the interior.

The following was covered during the investigation of this incident: