'Guns down, Jesus up': Anti-gun-violence march lets families of victims share their stories

Jennifer Cord, left, whose son Rayshard Mitchell was fatally shot in 2012, attends an anti-gun-violence event in Daytona Beach on Saturday. Scores of people marched for the cause. The march took place near where Cord's son was killed. His murder remains unsolved.

One by one, mothers and other relatives of young people killed by gun violence in Daytona Beach shared their stories.

LaShandra Miles' son Lawrence Davis was shot to death on March 29 at age 24. She described him as a family man and a loving person.

"Maybe three weeks after my son was murdered, maybe a little longer, another kid got murdered, a 16-year-old kid, and that's the day I knew I had to get up and do something," she said.

Saturday's "Guns Down March" provided a powerful and painful picture of loss.

Do whatever is necessary

Miles said she wants people to work together to provide more activities for young people, get more involved in their lives and do whatever is necessary to stop the killings.

"I had to figure out something to do to put a stop to what was going on in our streets to save our kids," she said.

Some of the shootings happened near the path those gathered on Saturday morning walked ― starting from the Julia T. and Charles W. Cherry Sr. Cultural and Educational Center at 925 George W. Engram Blvd. and ending at Joe Harris Park at 315 Pearl St.

"My son, he was murdered in 2012 on Verdell Street. And he was a good kid, and outgoing. Loving. Kind," said Jennifer Cord, who is still waiting for authorities to arrest the person who killed Rayshard Mitchell.

"I feel someone should say something. Speak out," she said.

LaShandra Miles speaks out against gun violence on Saturday at an event she helped organize in Daytona Beach. Her son Lawrence Davis was killed on March 29.

Culture of silence

The city of Daytona Beach has seen a spate of shootings this year, seven of them fatal. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young was among those who attended and lamented a culture of silence that surrounds these crimes.

"There's got to be consistent conversations occurring," Young said. "There's got to be accountability in the communities. And then when things happen, because things are going to happen, people have to come forward and speak up ― because we live in this culture now to where no one wants to cooperate. ... but that changes when it's their loved one or family member."

Grace Robinson, whose grandson was killed by gunfire, speaks to a crowd in Daytona Beach after a march to end gun violence on Saturday.

The event provided a platform for family members to remember their loved ones, urge nonviolence in the community and seek more action in the county to help solve the problem. The group marched along Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, some holding signs, praying, and chanting "Guns down, Jesus up."

The message seemed to resonate with a few small groups of people who watched from the roadside. A couple of people waved as they watched outside of a hair salon. A woman shouted in support as the procession passed a convenience store.

One of the shootings that Young talked about at Wednesday's press conference was a drive-by that killed Travis Hubbert Jr., 20, on Jan. 9 on Tucker Street.

Javin Clayton, another 20-year-old, is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in the case. He pleaded not guilty, and his case is ongoing.

People hold signs with images of loved ones lost to gun violence as they participate in the "Guns Down March" on Saturday in Daytona Beach.

Hubbert's grandmother Grace Robinson marched at the event Saturday and spoke to the crowd, wearing a light blue shirt with a prom photo of Hubbert. She spoke through tears as she talked about her grandson. During an interview, a woman came to her side and held her hand.

Hubbert is missed in many ways and by many people, Robinson said. He left behind a baby. He was known for making others laugh.

She asked everyone to pray that all mothers and grandmothers will get justice for their families, and she urged people to stop turning to violence.

"We're all going to miss him. ... I have a hole in my heart. It will never be filled," she said.

― Reporter Patricio Balona contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Family of Daytona Beach shooting victims walk in 'Guns Down March'