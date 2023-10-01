'Guns Down, Shoot for Success' event brings grieving families together in Augusta

Augustans gathered in May Park Saturday afternoon for the second annual "Guns Down, Shoot for Success" event, sharing stories of loss to gun violence and hope for change.

Organizer Renza Yarbrough-Bing, who started the Monroe Johnson Foundation, said the goal is to put as much information out into the community as possible, to help end gun violence.

"We have an open forum where the mic will be open to the community to allow them to speak and give us ideas of things they think we can do as a community to decrease gun violence, to hopefully one day, cease it completely," Yarbrough-Bing said. "We know it cannot happen overnight, but if we go above and beyond to do our part, things can change."

Yarbrough-Bing, who has lost six family members to gun violence, said it was important to her to bring out families who have suffered losses to gun violence to show them community support.

"I have lost six people to gun violence and it is very tragic," Yarbrough-Bing said. "It is important for us to have families who have lost loved ones to gun violence because we want them to know they have a group of people around them who will support them and love on them. This is a time for families to embrace each other and have that camaraderie together."

Bridget Tate, whose nephew Milton Heath was murdered in 2021, said it was her first time attending the event.

"My nephew was murdered two years ago," Tate said. "These events give you strength, everyone is going through the same thing."

Heath, 35, was shot and killed in Grovetown on June 29, 2021, according to previous reporting. Emonte Foster, who was 18 years old at the time of the shooting, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Foster told Grovetown police he shot Heath after an altercation and struggle over the gun, which he took with him when he fled the scene, according to previous reporting.

Speakers at the event included Trell "DONK" Webb, radio host William BJ Murphy, Representative Edward Lowery and State Representative Karlton L. Howard.

Rep. Howard said he came to the event to talk to the crowd about Senate Bill 44, a new bill that went into effect in July.

"If there's three or more people involved in any crime, it can be considered gang-related," Howard said. "Not only do you get punished for that crime, you also get a five year mandatory minimum on top of that, which will run consecutively. I wanted to share that with the audience because crime is running rampant in the community and we need laws to circumvent that. I'm afraid a lot of people don't know the consequences until they commit the crime."

In addition to listening to speakers and dancing to music by performers, a station was set up where attendees could register to vote.

