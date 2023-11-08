Guns and drug seized at Sherman Twp. residence Tuesday

SHERMAN TWP. — Area police agencies seized 79 illegally possessed firearms during a raid on a home in the 25000 block of Hiawatha Drive Tuesday, according to a release from Michigan State Police.

No arrests were made but evidence will go to both to federal and the St. Joseph County prosecuting attorney for possible charges.

Tuesday during a search of a home in Sherman Township.

Units from the Southwest Enforcement Team - South Office, along with Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team, Michigan State Police K9, and its Emergency Support Team tactical squad, executed a search warrant Tuesday just east of Minnewaukan Lake northwest of Sturgis.

“During the execution of the search warrant, detectives located 79 illegally possessed firearms, some of which were illegally modified, including short-barreled rifles and shotguns. At least one was reported stolen,” according to Fifth District MSP Spl/Lt. DuWayne Robinson.

Detectives found a small quantity of methamphetamine and signs of distribution of illegal narcotics, including suspected LSD, according to the press release.

No further information was released.

The Southwest Enforcement Team is a multi-jurisdictional task force supported in part by federal Justice Department grants.

Operating in Southwest Michigan since 1981, SWET is comprised of sworn law enforcement personnel from Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Covert Township Police Department, Hastings Police Department, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Kalamazoo Township Police Department, Michigan State Police, South Haven Police Department, and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

