Guns, drugs, cash seized from Fort Pierce home, one man arrested

FORT PIERCE – A cache of drugs, guns and cash was seized from a home Saturday by Fort Pierce Police patrolling the northwest area of the city in search of possible gunshot victims, according to police officials.

The discovery of eight weapons, ammunition, marijuana, cocaine and $59,000 in cash happened around 8:30 p.m. as detectives responded to the 400 block of South 22nd Street, an area where gun shots had been heard outside.

When no one answered the door, police obtained a search warrant and “made entry into the residence with the assistance of road patrol officers,” officials said in a prepared statement.

Inside, officers reported finding two AR-15 carbines, two AK-47 rifles, four handguns – one reported as stolen - loaded magazines and ammunition, 4 ½ pounds of marijuana, powder cocaine and the cash.

Fort Pierce Police on Saturday Dec. 9 seized a cache of drugs, guns and cash from inside a home while responding to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of South 22nd Street. Jesus Pozos Pozos, 21, who was found inside the residence, faces numerous drug and gun-related charges, court records show.

Jesus Pozos Pozos, 21, of Fort Pierce, who was located inside the home, was transported to the St. Lucie County Jail after police identified him as having fired an AK-47 rifled “in the air behind his residence,” police stated.

Pozos faces numerous charges, including firing a weapon in public; possession of marijuana with intent to sell; possession of cocaine; cocaine distribution; resisting an officer without violence; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and destroying or altering evidence. Pozos was held Tuesday in the St. Lucie County Jail in lieu of $29,500 bail, according to the sheriff's office.

A minor in the home was not arrested, according to police spokesperson Larry Croom.

This was the second incident within two days in Fort Pierce in which officers responded to reports of gunfire, Croom confirmed.

Officers are still investigating a shooting incident on Friday that happened around 3:35 p.m. at Avenue C and North 22nd Street.

According to Croom, a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce by a family member.

The unidentified man was struck by gunfire that came from a silver sedan heading westbound on Avenue C.

Two other people in the vehicle suffered cuts and scratches from broken glass but were not treated, Croom said.

No arrests have yet been made.

