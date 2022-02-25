Guns, drugs found in 25th Street raid

Feb. 25—Two California residents were charged Wednesday after Falls police executed a search warrant at a 25th Street AirBnB.

The Niagara Falls Police Department's Narcotics Intelligence Division along with the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force and the US Marshals executed a search warrant at 502 25th St. Inside the residence, police found two loaded Ruger LCP .380 caliber pistols, a quantity of suspected marijuana and a large quantity of suspected narcotic pain medication.

Brock Goines, 34, from Cucamonga, California, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and remanded to the Niagaar County Jail. Haleigh Felton, 26, from Inglewood, California, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and held on $500 bail. More charges are pending after lab analysis of the suspected narcotics.

Police Superintendent John Faso said the investigation was a continuation of cooperative efforts between NFPD, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, and federal partners at the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, DEA, ATF and US Marshals, focusing on violent crime and the influx of illegal firearms.

"As the warmer weather approaches, expect to see more enforcement initiatives like this," Faso said.

"The Niagara Falls Police Department will continue its collaborative efforts with other law enforcement agencies to increase safety and security on our city streets."

Mayor Robert Restaino added, "This recent arrest is reflective of our commitment to make our city safer."